Nothing Phone (1) update brings camera improvements, ARCore support and 5G support on Jio: Check details

Nothing Phone (1) update brings camera improvements, ARCore support and 5G support on Jio

In a new development, the smartphone maker has released Nothing OS 1.1.6 update. The latest update brings support for Google's AR Core, as well as 5G on Jio in India.

Highlights

  • Earlier, Carl Pei-led smartphone startup announced that Nothing OS 1.1.4.
  • Now, the smartphone maker has released Nothing OS 1.1.6 update.
  • For the camera, the update adds improved stability.
Nothing Phone (1) Performance

Nothing launched its first phone Nothing Phone 1 back in July with the first version of Nothing OS. Recently, Carl Pei-led smartphone startup announced that Nothing OS 1.1.4 and it is now available for everyone after having started earlier this month in a gradual manner. In a new development, the smartphone maker has released Nothing OS 1.1.6 update. The latest update brings support for Google’s AR Core, as well as 5G on Jio in India. For the camera, the update adds improved stability, and an always-on by default recording light indicator. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) gets new update with better battery charging performance, UI changes

The update also includes a few bug fixes and a new NFC sound effect. Those who haven’t received the update on their device can check for it manually by heading to the System update section in the device settings. The company is rolling out the update in a staged fashion, so it may take some time for the update to show up on some device.

Nothing Phone (1) has already received support for Reliance Jio True 5G. Users will still have to be in one of the limited regions where Jio has made the 5G network available. Nothing Phone (1) also supports Airtel 5G Plus, which is based on non-standalone infrastructure.

Nothing Phone (1) Price

Nothing Phone (1) is priced at Rs 32,999 for the base model in 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage configuration. It is currently available on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs 29,999.

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a unique design offering a transparent back panel. The back of the device also has 900 LEDs that blink whenever notifications hit the device. Nothing calls this the Glyph interface. The Glyph interface will have several patterns of how the LEDs blink.

The smartphone sports a 6.55-inch punch-hole display with Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate/240Hz touch sampling rate. It is a flexible OLED panel with symmetrical bezels.

It is powered by the 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ octa-core SoC paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device packs a 4,500mAh battery and has 33W wired, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging technology.

On the camera front, the Nothing Phone (1) boasts a dual-camera system with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary lens. This main lens has an aperture of F/1.8 and supports 10-bit color videos. It is assisted by a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens. On the front, it has a 16MP Sony IMX 471 selfie lens. The Nothing Phone (1) boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has Nothing OS on top of it.

  Published Date: October 27, 2022 9:34 AM IST
