comscore Nothing could launch nothing next week as company deletes tweet
  • Home
  • News
  • Nothing could launch nothing next week as company deletes tweet
News

Nothing could launch nothing next week as company deletes tweet

News

Nothing’s milestone tweet has been removed after the media hypes up a possible product launch. The company is yet to clarify its intentions.

Nothing

Nothing logo

Carl Pei’s Nothing came into the limelight last month for absolutely no reason, other than the fact that it is a new venture for the OnePlus co-founder. The company will eventually venture into tech products, starting with audio and going over to other categories later. A tweet from yesterday suggested that Nothing might be launching something next week. However, the company has removed the tweet as of now. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Realme X7 series India launch, iOS 14.4 update, and more

Nothing initially tweeted out about a milestone announcement from the company. This was interpreted as a product launch by the media and hence, many assumed we could be seeing Carl Pei taking to stage for the first time to launch something since his OnePlus days. “A new important milestone in Nothing’s journey is coming up next week,” said the tweet. This tweet, however, has gone now. Also Read - OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei finally settles for 'Nothing'

Nothing launching nothing?

In a previous interview, Founder Carl Pei hinted that the company’s first product could be an audio product. Pei hasn’t shared any specifics about Nothing’s first product but we won’t be surprised if we could be seeing inspirations from audio products that he launched under the OnePlus brand. Surely, Nothing could have a completely different direction in terms of design philosophy to differentiate it from the OnePlus and all other brands. Also Read - OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei to launch his new brand next week, set to enter audio segment

OnePlus Co-founder Carl Pei OnePlus TV Remote

Image: Carl Pei

As for Pei’s former employer, OnePlus focused on the wireless audio category a lot last year and gave us some great audio gear at reasonable prices. The OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Buds Z were nice true wireless earphones on the whole. Hence, we could possibly see Nothing continuing that legacy with its first few audio products.

What remains to be seen is how Nothing handles its manufacturing and design of products. All Carl Pei shared was a name for his company but no plans for products as well as services. If the past is anything to indicate, it could be like the origin of OnePlus, where the company takes an entire year to rollout its first product for a niche segment, before going after ambitious targets.

OnePlus initially started off as a geek brand with its spec-rich phones that were only available for purchase via an invite system. The company, however, always relied on Oppo’s resources to design and distribute its products. Even today, OnePlus products are highly relatable to that of Oppo and other BBK-owned brands.

Will we see a Nothing audio product next year then? Will Carl Pei end up following the same steps that he took at OnePlus? Will we see new smartphone eventually from the company? I guess we have to wait in order to find out. Nothing originally announced intentions to launch its smart products in the first half of 2021.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 5, 2021 11:56 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Nothing could launch nothing next week as company deletes tweet
News
Nothing could launch nothing next week as company deletes tweet
BSNL Rs 199 postpaid recharge plan revised: Get details here

Telecom

BSNL Rs 199 postpaid recharge plan revised: Get details here

Realme X7 Review

Reviews

Realme X7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 starts getting Android 11 update

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A51 starts getting Android 11 update

Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro India launch date, release in March 2021

News

Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro India launch date, release in March 2021

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Nothing could launch nothing next week as company deletes tweet

Samsung Galaxy A51 starts getting Android 11 update

Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro India launch date, release in March 2021

iPhone 13 to put more focus on better low-light photography

Airtel data leak: Researchers reveals Pakistan-based hackers behind the act

WhatsApp tips: Change these settings immediately to keep account secure

Who is Andy Jassy, the next Amazon CEO?

This is how you can stop Facebook from tracking you

What is Bitcoin? Is trading Bitcoin legal in India? and more

Twitter high-profile Indian accounts withheld case: All queries explained

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nothing could launch nothing next week as company deletes tweet

News

Nothing could launch nothing next week as company deletes tweet
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today

News

Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei announces Nothing consumer tech brand

News

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei announces Nothing consumer tech brand
OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei to enter the audio segment in his next venture, to be announced soon

News

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei to enter the audio segment in his next venture, to be announced soon
Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, departs ahead of 8T launch

News

Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, departs ahead of 8T launch

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G भारत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानें इसकी खास बातें

Xiaomi Mi 11 5G की कीमत लॉन्च से पहले हुई लीक, जानें कितना होगा दाम

India vs England 1st Test Live on Disney+ Hotstar : फ्री में देख सकते हैं लाइव क्रिकेट मैच, जानें कैसे

PUBG Mobile India update: PUBG Mobile Lite ग्लोबल वर्जन को मिला 0.20.0 अपडेट, ऐसे करें इंस्टॉल

BSNL ने Rs 199 पोस्टपेड प्लान किया रिवाइज, अब किसी भी नंबर पर करें अनलिमिटेड फ्री कॉलिंग

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review
FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?

Features

FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look

Hands On

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look

News

Nothing could launch nothing next week as company deletes tweet
News
Nothing could launch nothing next week as company deletes tweet
Samsung Galaxy A51 starts getting Android 11 update

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A51 starts getting Android 11 update
Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro India launch date, release in March 2021

News

Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro India launch date, release in March 2021
iPhone 13 to put more focus on better low-light photography

News

iPhone 13 to put more focus on better low-light photography
Airtel data leak: Researchers reveals Pakistan-based hackers behind the act

News

Airtel data leak: Researchers reveals Pakistan-based hackers behind the act

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers