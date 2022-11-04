comscore Nothing product owners in India will get Rs. 1000 discount on Nothing Ear (stick) purchase: Details here
The company has announced that it is giving everybody who has a Nothing product an Rs. 1,000 discount on Ear (stick), available only on Flipkart.

  • Nothing recently launched its much-awaited Ear (stick).
  • In India, Ear (stick) will be available from 17 November 2022, on Flipkart and Myntra.
  • The company has already started accepting pre-orders for the device.
UK-based technology giant, Nothing recently launched its much-awaited Ear (stick) after months of leaks and speculations at Rs 8,499. Now, the company has announced that it is giving everybody who has a Nothing product an Rs. 1,000 discount on Ear (stick), available only on Flipkart. The deal will be offered on Flipkart both on November 14’s first sale (which starts at 12 PM), as well as from November 17 onwards. Also Read - Nothing Ear (stick) earbuds will be available for purchase in India starting November 17: Check details here

The newly launched Nothing Ear (Stick) costs $99 in the US and EUR 119 in the European Union. Globally, Nothing will conduct a limited drop of the wearable on October 28 with the sales beginning on November 4 in select global markets, including the US, UK, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company has already started accepting pre-orders for the device.

Nothing Ear (stick) earbuds specifications

In terms of specifications, the Nothing Ear (Stick) sans the case weighs just 4.4 gram and it comes with IP54 dust and water-resistant coating. On the hardware front, the newly launched Nothing Ear (Stick) comes with 12.6 mm dynamic driver with PEN (Polyethylene Naphthalate) and PU (Polyurethane) diaphagram.

On the audio front, the Nothing Ear (Stick) features Nothing’s Clear Voice technology, which the company says uses three high-definition mics and an intelligent algorithm to analyse over one million sounds for wind-proof and crowd-proof calls. It also features a bass lock feature for a more customised audio experience.

For connectivity, the newly launched wearable features support for Google’s Fast Pair technology and Microsoft’s Swift Pair technology. While the Fast Pair works with Android 6.0 Mashmallow and above or Google Play Service version 11.7 and above, Microsoft’s Swift Pair feature is supports Windows 10, and Windows version 1803 and above.

  • Published Date: November 4, 2022 8:41 AM IST
