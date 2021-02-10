Nothing to launch wireless earbuds this summer

Nothing has finally confirmed that it will launch its product, a pair of wireless earbuds, this summer. Earlier this month, Nothing hinted at a new product announcement in a tweet, which was later deleted. It looks like the company is now ready to talk about what it has in store for users. Also Read - Google parent invests $15 million in Nothing: Know more

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei told Bloomberg that his company, Nothing is also developing a suite of smart, connected consumer electronics, which will be released later this year. For those unaware, Nothing was launched last month as a consumer technology brand, which will mainly develop audio smart products. Unfortunately, Pei did not reveal specific details on the design, specifications of his new wireless earbuds.

Earlier this month, the company tweeted about a milestone announcement, which was interpreted as a product launch in the following week. “A new important milestone in Nothing’s journey is coming up next week,” the tweet read. However, the tweet was deleted a day later.

Carl Pei left OnePlus in October last year to start its new venture. Nothing was announced on January 27, though the company is yet to unveil its first device. The reason, as cited by Pei to leave OnePlus was so that he can be a lot more creative with what he chooses to spend my time on. “OnePlus is a really large company, compared to where we were when we were just started. And once the company is larger, you’re kind of set in your strategy.”

Nothing received $15 million in Series A funding from Alphabet Inc’s venture capital unit, GV Team, previously known as Google Ventures.

The company has already completed a $7 million round in seed investment financing in December 2020 that came from some of the top names in the tech industry including former Apple vice-president Tony Fadell, Casey Neistat (YouTuber), Kevin Lin (Co-founder of Twitch), Steve Huffman (CEO of Reddit), and Josh Buckley (CEO of Product Hunt). Kunal Shah, who is the founder of CRED has invested in Nothing as well.