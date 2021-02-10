comscore Nothing to launch wireless earbuds this summer | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Nothing will launch wireless earbuds this summer, more products to follow
News

Nothing will launch wireless earbuds this summer, more products to follow

News

Nothing will launch its first product, wireless earbuds this summer. Nothing founder, Carl Pei told Bloomberg more products will follow later in the year.

Nothing-1200

Nothing has finally confirmed that it will launch its product, a pair of wireless earbuds, this summer. Earlier this month, Nothing hinted at a new product announcement in a tweet, which was later deleted. It looks like the company is now ready to talk about what it has in store for users. Also Read - Google parent invests $15 million in Nothing: Know more

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei told Bloomberg that his company, Nothing is also developing a suite of smart, connected consumer electronics, which will be released later this year. For those unaware, Nothing was launched last month as a consumer technology brand, which will mainly develop audio smart products. Unfortunately, Pei did not reveal specific details on the design, specifications of his new wireless earbuds. Also Read - Nothing could launch nothing next week as company deletes tweet

Earlier this month, the company tweeted about a milestone announcement, which was interpreted as a product launch in the following week. “A new important milestone in Nothing’s journey is coming up next week,” the tweet read. However, the tweet was deleted a day later.

Carl Pei left OnePlus in October last year to start its new venture. Nothing was announced on January 27, though the company is yet to unveil its first device. The reason, as cited by Pei to leave OnePlus was so that he can be a lot more creative with what he chooses to spend my time on.  “OnePlus is a really large company, compared to where we were when we were just started. And once the company is larger, you’re kind of set in your strategy.”

Nothing received $15 million in Series A funding from Alphabet Inc’s venture capital unit, GV Team, previously known as Google Ventures.

The company has already completed a $7 million round in seed investment financing in December 2020 that came from some of the top names in the tech industry including former Apple vice-president Tony Fadell, Casey Neistat (YouTuber), Kevin Lin (Co-founder of Twitch), Steve Huffman (CEO of Reddit), and Josh Buckley (CEO of Product Hunt). Kunal Shah, who is the founder of CRED has invested in Nothing as well.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 10, 2021 2:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Nord in February 2021: Still worthy of its sub-Rs 30,000 price?
Features
OnePlus Nord in February 2021: Still worthy of its sub-Rs 30,000 price?
Noise ColorFit Pro 3 with 14 sports modes launched

Wearables

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 with 14 sports modes launched

iPhone 13 roundup: Here's everything we know about the Apple iPhone so far

Features

iPhone 13 roundup: Here's everything we know about the Apple iPhone so far

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Which game is better?

Gaming

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Which game is better?

Nokia 5.4 launched in India: Here's a first look

Photo Gallery

Nokia 5.4 launched in India: Here's a first look

Nokia 5.4 first look: Great design, 48MP quad-rear cameras

Photo Gallery

Nokia 5.4 first look: Great design, 48MP quad-rear cameras

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Nothing to launch wireless earbuds this summer

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 with 14 sports modes launched

Realme X7 Pro 5G goes on sale in India: Should you buy?

Redmi K40, K40 Pro first look images leaked ahead of launch

Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4, Nokia Power Buds Lite launched in India

OnePlus Nord in February 2021: Still worthy of its sub-Rs 30,000 price?

iPhone 13 roundup: Here's everything we know about the Apple iPhone so far

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Which game is better?

Unreal Engine 4.26: What possibilities does it create for content creators?

Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nothing to launch wireless earbuds this summer

News

Nothing to launch wireless earbuds this summer
Google parent invests $15 million in Nothing: Know more

News

Google parent invests $15 million in Nothing: Know more
Nothing could launch nothing next week as company deletes tweet

News

Nothing could launch nothing next week as company deletes tweet

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp को झटका देगी मोदी सरकार? चल रही सरकारी ऐप की टेस्टिंग

5G in India: ...तो अब मिलेगा सुपरफास्ट मोबाइल इंटरनेट, जल्द शुरू हो सकता है 5G ट्रायल

Xiaomi के इन स्मार्टफोन को मिलेगा MIUI 12.5 का अपडेट, यहां देखिए पूरी लिस्ट

Poco X3 Pro की जल्द हो सकती है एंट्री, मिलेगा महंगे फोन वाला प्रोसेसर

Nokia 3.4, Nokia 5.4, Nokia Power Earbuds Lite भारत में लॉन्च, प्री-बुकिंग पर मिल रहे हैं शानदार ऑफर

Latest Videos

Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives

Features

Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives
Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera

Reviews

Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

News

Nothing to launch wireless earbuds this summer
News
Nothing to launch wireless earbuds this summer
Noise ColorFit Pro 3 with 14 sports modes launched

Wearables

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 with 14 sports modes launched
Realme X7 Pro 5G goes on sale in India: Should you buy?

Deals

Realme X7 Pro 5G goes on sale in India: Should you buy?
Redmi K40, K40 Pro first look images leaked ahead of launch

News

Redmi K40, K40 Pro first look images leaked ahead of launch
Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4, Nokia Power Buds Lite launched in India

Mobiles

Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4, Nokia Power Buds Lite launched in India

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers