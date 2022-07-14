comscore Nothing’s Carl Pei talks about iPhones, Android phones: Here’s what he said
Nothing’s Carl Pei says smartphone market isn’t very competitive right now

Nothing recently launched its first smartphone – Nothing Phone (1). And now Nothing founder Carl Pei has shared his views on iPhone and Android phones in the market. Here’s what he said.

Nothing recently its first ever smartphone — the Nothing Phone (1) — at a global launch event. The phone will be up for sale in India starting July 21. Ahead of the phone’s sale, Nothing founder and CEO Carl Pei has talked smartphones, which includes both Android phones and iPhones, in the market right now. Also Read - Nothing official issues a statement after the brand gets accused of discrimination

In an interview with The Economic Times Telecom, Pei said that the smartphone market was contracting globally owing to the lack of innovation in the market that has resulted in ‘undifferentiated products’. In the interview, the Nothing CEO said that there are too many smartphone companies in the market right now and every quarter these companies shuffle positions as the top selling brand in the market. “It doesn’t look very competitive,” he said. Also Read - Nothing Phone 1 in pics: Check if its worth the wait and price

Calling the smartphone available in market as ‘boring’, Pei said that since companies are making ‘undifferentiated’ products, they compete in the market based on specifications rather than the features that make them unique and different. This similarity in smartphones by various brands has led to a contraction of the smartphone market. “If all products are the same, then why should I buy a new product?,” he added. Also Read - Nothing Phone 1 original accessories now listed on Flipkart: Check detailed pricing

In the interview, the Nothing CEO also said that the company always planned to make smartphones but it had to gain suppliers’ trust before it was able to do so, which it did by launching a relatively safer product, that is, the Nothing Ear (1) truly wireless earbuds. The Nothing Ear (1) helped the company gain presence in the market and in doing so paved way for it to launch a smartphone in the market — which it wanted to focus on from its inception.

Nothing Phone (1) price and availability

The Nothing Phone (1) will go on sale in India via Flipkart starting July 21. It is available in India in three storage variants. The 8GB+128GB variant costs Rs 32,999, while the 8GB+256GB variant costs Rs 35,999, and the 12GB+256GB variant costs Rs 38,999.

Interested buyers who pre-order the phone will be able to get the phone for Rs 31,999 for the base variant, Rs 37,999 for the top variant and Rs 34,999 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.

  Published Date: July 14, 2022 12:55 PM IST

