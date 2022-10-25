Nothing's next step to expand business is first physical store in London

Nothing, the latest smartphone startup, is planning to expand its business and the next step in doing so is to open a physical store. The Carl Pei-led brand has announced it will open its first physical retail store in London before Christmas this year. The news about a physical store — which is an important milestone for any brand to further into the market — comes ahead of the launch of Nothing’s next earbuds, the Ear Stick. Also Read - Nothing Ear (stick) to go on sale on Myntra after October 26 launch

The first Nothing Store will open at 4 Peter Street, between Gosh! Comics and Supreme's London outlet. Nothing is expected to sell the upcoming earbuds, as well as its previous offerings — the Nothing Phone (1) and the Nothing ear (1), at the physical retail location. Nothing has been giving its fans and customers the experience of its products through kiosks at pop-up locations, which is expected to continue until the brand opens more physical stores in leading markets.

A permanent physical location is a part of Nothing's extensive plans to become a brand like Apple, which has been running a network of physical stores worldwide for sales and servicing of its devices. Apple has multiple stores in locations such as the US, the UK, Canada, Europe, China, and Korea. However, its plan to open a physical store in India has not materialised yet. The last development was Apple leasing space in Mumbai for its physical store.

Nothing’s first physical store, however, will not be as grand as Apple’s, rightly so given the former’s relatively new and nowhere as cash-rich as the iPhone maker. But it hopes to expand like Apple.

“Following the successful launch of Ear 1 and Phone 1, it’s the perfect time to shake things up again and offer our community a space where they can engage with each other and our products,” Nothing general manager Ryan Latham said. “Neighboured by iconic brands like Supreme, we have the unique position of being the only tech store in the area.”