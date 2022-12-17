Nothing was launched back in 2020 and ever since it has only three products released so far, namely, the Ear (1), Ear (Stick), and the Phone (1). It looks like with a small portfolio of devices, the brand is already ready to launch its own sub-brand. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) is now getting the Android 13 Open Beta update

Nothing's new sub-brand could be called 'Particles by XO' and its first product could be a TWS earbuds.

Nothing is tipped to launch a new sub-brand sometime later. It will be called Particles by XO, as per Kuba Wojciechowski (via 91Mobiles). He reportedly discovered the name of Nothing in a firmware of the new sub-brand.

Particles by XO has been trademarked in the US under a shell company. Nothing recently revealed that it is preparing for a US launch and the new sub-brand might as well release in the US alongside Nothing’s other products.

Speaking of products, the renders of the brand’s TWS earbuds have been shared online. The TWS earbuds by Particles by XO are unusual and unlike other earbuds in terms of design.

The earbuds have a peculiar design which suggests that the sub-brand might follow the footsteps of Nothing. Also, it hints that the brand could be more fashion-focused.

Features of the Particles by XO TWS earbuds

Apart from the design, the TWS earbuds are expected to come with features like LHDC (Low Latency High-Definition Audio Codec) and ANC (Active Noise Cancellation).

Codenamed B154, the TWS earbuds by Particles by XO are expected to launch soon, most likely in the US.

As of now, there’s only this much that we know about the earbuds. But since the design has been leaked, we may hear more about the earbuds soon.

Nothing recently launches its Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds. It also offers a unique design. It has a lipstick-like casing, which is meant to make them easier to fit into the pocket.