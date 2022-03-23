Nothing The Truth Event: Here s everything company could launch today

The OnePlus co-founder and former director, Carl Pei’s Nothing event, will take place today, i.e., March 23. The company is expected to reveal the key points. The chances of announcing a roadmap are high, especially on what kind of products will be brought shortly. Nothing is likely to announce its first smartphone at this event. Also Read - Oppo K10 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 14,990: Take a closer look

How to watch the live stream:

The event will start on March 23 at 7:30 pm. For this, the company has also released a short teaser of 16 seconds. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 sale tomorrow: How to make sure you get one

The tech giant could unveil its phone at this event. Carl Pei showed a prototype of the first Nothing phone at MWC 2022. Soon after, a photo of Pei showing the phone to some people at an event in Barcelona was also leaked. Also Read - Jio platforms subsidiary launches end-to-end drone operations platform

The Qualcomm Snapdragon logo is visible at the bottom of the page made live for the event. The C-the Truth, a media invite sent ahead of the launch event, indicates that a new C-series of phones or other products could also be introduced. However, the company has revealed nothing about the information related to the phone yet.

Carl Pei tweeted last month that Nothing Smartphone will have a transparent design like the Year 1 TWS Earbuds. The phone is expected to come with a Snapdragon processor and stock Android 12 OS with some customizations. Nothing has partnered with chipmaker Qualcomm.

It has recently raised up to $ 70 million (approximately Rs 534 crore). The tech giant says it will launch various products in partnership with Snapdragon.

Pei said the company had several different devices on its roadmap before teasing the earbuds. The website quoted Pei as saying that the company has a lot of products in the pipeline. Earlier this year, Nothing did a community crowdfunding round where it allocated $1.5 million to the community.

Nothing started its presence last year with the Nothing Ear 1 TWS. The TWS has become very popular due to its super features like transparent design, premium look, noise cancellation, and wireless charging and attracted many customers.