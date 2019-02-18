Now Facebook and WhatsApp to be summoned in India by house panel: Report

The parliamentary standing committee on information technology might summon Facebook and WhatsApp next. After Twitter, a report by ET on Monday notes, the panel is likely to summon both Facebook companies as part of its discussions over safeguarding citizen rights on social media ahead of 2019 elections.

The report cited people with direct knowledge of the matter saying Facebook and WhatsApp are likely to be called in March, as the panel first wants to complete its postponed meeting with Twitter. Social media companies are coming under increased scrutiny in India ahead of Loksabha elections. Twitter’s top global executives have been asked to appear before the standing committee on February 25. Previously, Twitter’s chief Jack Dorsey skipped the meeting.

It’s been noted that summons are yet to be sent to Facebook and WhatsApp. The panel is right now focusing extensively on Twitter.

“Although the queries to be put will be on similar lines, keeping in view the audiences the two (Facebook and WhatsApp) cater to are different from those of Twitter, and so is their reach, the questions will be tweaked accordingly,” ET quoted a member of the panel, without naming the person.

Watch Video: Jio Home IoT Solutions (Demo)

Reportedly, Twitter was earlier summoned for February 11, but the panel refused to meet representatives of Twitter India, while insisting that CEO Jack Dorsey must appear before it within 15 days. In the upcoming meeting on February 25, the panel now has agreed to meet a senior member of Twitter’s global management team, if Dorsey is unavailable.