Now, Tesla CEO Elon Musk wants to travel to space

Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson travelled to the edge of the space earlier this week with three fellow crewmembers, one being Indian-origin Shirisha Bandla. Branson has become the first person in the world to ride into space in a rocket he helped fund. Now, Tesla CEO Elon Musk wants to travel to the space. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.5 “Tesla” update released: Elon Musk’s Gigafactory lets you build your Model Y

According to a Sunday report from The Wall Street Journal, Musk is planning to take a trip to space with Virgin Galactic. Yes, that’s right. Musk plans to travel to the space in Branson’s Virgin Galactic rocket and not his own Space X rocket. Also Read - Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO, ready for a trip to space

Elon Musk books ticket to space

Musk has reportedly bought his own ticket with Richard Branson‘s Virgin Galactic. A spokesman for Virgin Galactic has confirmed to Wall Street Journal that Musk has bought a ticket for his own space ride. Also Read - Elon Musk turns 50: Five coolest tech-related things he did via Tesla, SpaceX and more

Virgin Galactic has highlighted that the tickets have sold for $250,000 each. In total, the company has collected $80 million in sales and deposits. For now, it is unclear as to how far is the waiting list for Musk.

Before taking the Virgin Galactic rocket to space, Branson highlighted is friendship with Musk by sharing both of them in one frame. In the tweet, Branson noted, “great to start the morning with a friend.” Branson’s space trip kicked off from New Mexico’s Spaceport America and that made him the first British billionaire to enter “space” with full crew. Branson said, the Virgin Galactic trip to space was an “experience of a lifetime”.

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos, who recently stepped down as Amazon CEO, is gearing up to travel to space this month on July 20 with his brother. Bezos will take Blue Origin New Shepard rocket to space.