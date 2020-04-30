WhatsApp is looking at lending market in India after Amazon's Pay Later

Facebook-owned WhatsApp may be eyeing at India’s lending market space after Amazon’s launch of Pay Later credit line. The company is reportedly in discussions with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to ensure all regulatory barriers. Also Read - WhatsApp beta 2.20.143 for Android hints at upcoming multi-device support

As reported by Techcrunch, WhatsApp in a filing with the local regulator in India has listed credit as one of the areas it will pursue in India. The company earlier this month declared credit or loan providing service as one of the "main objects to be pursued by it in the country." It didn't mention any other financial service in the filing.

It's not that Facebook is only moving in the lending market direction in India, many other payment services have jumped already. Paytm and Mobikwik are the known players, but recently Amazon also launched its Pay Later option as well. The 'Amazon Pay Later' service by Amazon Pay in India is an extended virtual line of credit for customers shopping on Amazon's shopping platform.

Amazon Pay has partnered with Capital Float to design and enable ‘Amazon Pay Later‘ service for its eligible customers, and Capital Float has brought in Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) as a co-lending partner to scale up the service. As a pilot, this unique service was previously available to a few customers, but earlier this week, the company extended this service to more eligible customers.

According to the company, with digital sign-up process, customers will get access to instant credit that they can use to buy any product ranging from daily essentials to electronics and clothing. Customers can also use this credit to complete their bill payments on Amazon.in. The service offers the option to repay in the subsequent month at no additional fees, or in easy EMIs up to 12 months at nominal interest rates.