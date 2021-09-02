Now you can check COVID-19 vaccine availability on Google Maps: Here's how

Google has announced the ability for users to be able to check COVID-19 vaccine related information on some of its popular platforms including Maps, Search, and Assistant. The tech giant announced on Wednesday that Google Maps, Search and Assistant users will be able to show more information about vaccine availability and appointments in India. Also Read - Pixel 6 may go on sale from October 28 but no clue about launch date yet

It is revealed that over 13000 locations will show vaccine availability related information powered by real-time data from the CoWIN APIs. The latest update will be rolled out by this week. So, if you haven't received the new features yet, wait for it.

Google announced that users will now be able to find variety of information related to COVID-19 vaccine just by a simple search. Some of these information include availability of appointment slots at each centre, doses offered (Dose 1 or Dose 2), pricing, and links to the CoWIN website for booking.

How to find COVID-19 vaccine information on Google Search, Maps

In an official blogpost, Google stated that vaccine availability-related information will show up when users search for vaccine centres near them or in any specific area on Google Search, Maps and Google Assistant. To search for COVID-19 vaccine related information, users will just need to type “covid-19 vaccines near me” on Google Search, Maps, or Assistant.

The search giant said vaccine related information will show up in eight Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati, and Marathi. Google also assured that it will closely partner with the CoWIN team to extend this functionality to all vaccination centres across India.

“As people continue to seek information related to the pandemic to manage their lives around it, we remain committed to finding and sharing authoritative and timely information across our platforms,” Hema Budaraju, Director at Google Search said commenting on the move.

To use the latest features seamlessly, it is suggested to update the respective apps first. Notably, if you haven’t received these new features yet, you might need to wait until the end of this week.