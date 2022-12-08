Now you can now sign up for Telegram without a SIM card: Check details

Telegram Messenger on Thursday announced new features in its latest update including ‘No-SIM Signup’ in the country. The ‘No-SIM Signup’ feature allows users to communicate with others without disclosing their phone numbers to them personally or in mass forums, the company said in a statement. Also Read - How to gift Telegram Premium to your friends and family

It allows sign up for a Telegram account without a SIM card to further improve users’ safety on the platform and create the highest level of privacy. The users can log in using blockchain-powered anonymous numbers available on the Fragment platform. Other than ‘No-SIM Signup’, the messaging platform introduced more features including ‘Auto-Delete All Chats’, ‘Topics 2.0’, ‘Temporary QR codes’ and more. Also Read - Chinese websites may steal user data via fake gifting offers: Cert-In

Previously, users were only able to delete individual chats but now with ‘Auto-Delete All Chats’, they can set an auto-delete timer to automatically remove messages in all the new chats. With the ‘Topics 2.0′ feature, group admins with more than 99 members can organise discussions into topics followed by a two-column mode interface to enable users to find current chats easily while browsing topics. Also Read - WhatsApp is a surveillance tool, stay away from it: Telegram founder

“Temporary QR codes’ update will help users to temporarily generate QR codes to quickly connect with people around them without showing their phone numbers. “iOS users can use Emoji search, alike Android users, to find the perfect emoji, including those from custom packs,” the platform said. “Now premium users can enjoy and express themselves more in messages, reactions and statuses with 10 more custom emoji packs designed by Telegram artists,” it added.

Telegram earlier released a major update for its users. The update brings a host of new features such as topics in groups, collectible usernames, voice-to-text transcription for video messages, a redesigned dark mode for iOS app and new interactive emojis and emoji reactions among other things. The update also brings 12 new emoji packs to the app, which includes special emojis to celebrate Halloween.

In its blog post, Telegram apologised for a delay in releasing the update to the users. The company said that Apple took two weeks to review the update, which is why it was unable to release the update, which also includes Halloween emojis, to the users. “We apologize that we weren’t able to celebrate Halloween on time this year, as Apple took two weeks to review the update,” the company wrote in the post.