comscore Indians travelling to Europe will now be able to use UPI, RuPay for payments
  • Home
  • News
  • Npci Partners With Worldline To Bring Upi Rupay To Europe What This Means For You
News

NPCI partners with Worldline to bring UPI, RuPay to Europe: What this means for you

News

NPCI has partnered with European payments service provider, Worldline, to bring UPI digital payments interface and RuPay to Europe.

Highlights

  • Worldline has partnered with NPCI’s international wing, NPCI International.
  • Worldline and NPCI International are bringing UPI to Europe.
  • With this, Indian travellers will be able to make payments via UPI in Europe.
UPI Payment

Up until now, Indians travelling to Europe had to use international card networks for making payments for their purchases. While this system enables them to make payments digitally, it is restrictive in the sense that users cannot use cards from multiple banks for making payments. But soon, Indian commuters will have a much easier way for paying for their purchases. National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI) international wing, that is, NPCI International Payments Limited (NICL), has partnered with European payment and transactional services provider, Worldline, for bringing UPI (United Payments Interface) to Europe. Also Read - How to set up UPI Lite in BHIM app: A step-by-step guide

As part of the partnership, Worldline will allow merchants’ point-of-sale (POS) systems to accept payments from UPI,
which is an instant real-time payment system, and RuPay, which is NPCI’s proprietary card payment network
solution. This will enable Indian travellers to pay for their purchases easily without relying on a particular card entirely. This, in turn, will result in a multitude of customer-related merchant benefits due to an increase in
footfall and spending from Indian tourists. Also Read - UPI Lite is here: It works offline and doesn't require UPI Pin

On Worldline’s end, the UPI transactions in Europe will be facilitated by the company’s universal product for the acceptance of all QR-based payments, that is, Worldline QR. The first target markets for NIPL are set to include BENELUX, which includes three European nations — Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg — and Switzerland. The service will be made available in more countries in Europe as Worldline QR is rolled out in more European countries. Also Read - How to use WhatsApp to make and receive UPI payments within chat window

“The roll out of acceptance of UPI-powered Apps and RuPay Cards across Europe is important to us, as we expect increased mobility of Indians in the continent in the coming years. We believe this partnership will empower Indian consumers to continue using their preferred payment modes as they travel across Europe,” NIPL CEO Ritesh Shukla said on the ocassion.

It is worth noting that Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland are not the only countries wherein NPCI’s UPI service is available. Last year, Bhutan became the first country to adopt UPI within its borders. Earlier this year, Nepal, UAE and the UK adopted India’s digital payments service in a bid to make it easier for Indian commuters to make payments online.

  • Published Date: October 12, 2022 4:56 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple's 2024 iPad might come with a 'Hybrid OLED' tech: What it means
News
Apple's 2024 iPad might come with a 'Hybrid OLED' tech: What it means
5G in India: Best 5G Smartphones From Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung Under Rs 15,000 in India

News

5G in India: Best 5G Smartphones From Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung Under Rs 15,000 in India

Realme's Dimensity 1080-powered phone to launch this year

Mobiles

Realme's Dimensity 1080-powered phone to launch this year

Microsoft reveals Xbox streaming device that looks like a mini Series S console

Gaming

Microsoft reveals Xbox streaming device that looks like a mini Series S console

Infinix launches a new laptop, smart TV in India: Price, specs

News

Infinix launches a new laptop, smart TV in India: Price, specs

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Indians travelling to Europe will now be able to use UPI, RuPay for payments

Apple's 2024 iPad might come with a 'Hybrid OLED' tech: What it means

5G in India: Best 5G Smartphones From Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung Under Rs 15,000 in India

5G in India: Best 5G Smartphones From Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung under Rs 15,000

Microsoft reveals Xbox streaming device that looks like a mini Series S console

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More
JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price

News

JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price
Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices

News

Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices