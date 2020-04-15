Nubia Play 5G new series phone launch teased by company for April 21

Chinese smartphone maker Nubia has confirmed that it will introduce Nubia Play 5G smartphone in China on April 21. The company took on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo to make the announcement, but did not share any other detail. The teaser image only notes the Nubia Play 5G name along with the date of April 21 and the launch time of 19:00 hrs (7:00PM local China time). Also Read - Nubia Red Magic 5G launched with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 865 and active-air cooling

In case you are not aware of Nubia series phones, this will be a new series and it'll be the company's first phone in the 'Play' series. Meanwhile, a few reports on the internet suggest that the upcoming Nubia Play 5G could be powered by Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform. It might be the same phone which recently appeared on the 3C certification last month.

As first reported by FoneArena, the alleged Nubia phone with a model number NX651J received 3C certification. The listing had revealed 30W (PD 5Vdc-3A, 9Vdc-3A, 12Vdc-2.5A, 15Vdc-2A) fast charging support, but there was no other details back then.

Other than that, Nubia has started taking global pre-orders of the latest Red Magic 5G flagship phone. The Nubia Red Magic 5G was first launched last month in China and it went on sale from March 19 in their home country. Now, the company has started taking pre-orders for the phone via redmagic.gg website.

The base 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version is priced at $579 (approximately Rs 44,000). There is also a 12GB RAM model on pre-order with 128GB storage priced at $649 (approximately Rs 49,500). Nubia has noted that the Red Magic 5G global roll out will start from April 21.