Nubia Play 5G with 144Hz AMOLED display launched: Price, Specs
News

Nubia Play 5G with 144Hz AMOLED display, massive 5100mAh battery and more launched in China

News

Nubia Play is a mid-range smartphone with 5G support. The company has priced its base variant at RMB 2,399 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage.

  Published: April 22, 2020 11:01 AM IST
Nubia-Play-5G

As promised, Nubia has launched its new 5G smartphone Nubia Play in China. The phone gets some really amazing specifications flaunting AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, ICE2.5 rack-mounted liquid cooling system with 61mm large liquid cooling tube and a massive 5,100mAh battery. The smartphone is already available for pre-orders in China. Nubia notes that the regular sale will start from April 24. Also Read - Nubia Red Magic 5G pre-orders begin, global roll out from April 21

In terms of pricing, the Nubia Play is a mid-range smartphone with 5G support. The company has priced its base variant at RMB 2,399 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version will cost you RMB 2,699. The top-end model also comes with 8GB RAM but offers 256GB at RMB 2,999. Also Read - Nubia Red Magic 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत और फीचर्स

Nubia Play: Specifications and features

The Nubia Play 5G features a 6.65-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) full HD+ display. The company uses traditional 20:9 AMOLED screen but with class-leading 144Hz refresh rate with DCI-P3 color gamut. Internally, the company has packed an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC with Adreno 620 GPU. There will be three variants on offer – 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. Also Read - Nubia Red Magic 5G launched with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 865 and active-air cooling

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

In the camera department, the Nubia Play packs a quad-rear camera setup with a 48MP primary lens (Sony IMX582 sensor) along with an 8MP 120 degree ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 12MP front-facing camera which sits on the upper bezel. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for security along with face unlock. It gets a massive 5,100mAh battery with 30W USB Type-C fast charging support. The phone will be available in Black, Blue and White color options.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: April 22, 2020 11:01 AM IST

