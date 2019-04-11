comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Nubia Red Magic 3, Alpha Smartwatch, Nubia Pods India launch confirmed
News

Nubia Red Magic 3, Alpha Smartwatch, Nubia Pods India launch confirmed

News

Nubia is expected to launch three new devices (smartphone, smartwatch and earpods) in India on May 19.

  • Published: April 11, 2019 12:58 PM IST
nubia-foldable-flexible-device

Image Credit: Nubia

Nubia has confirmed that it will be launching three devices in India in the month of May. The company hasn’t confirmed the date, but is expected to unwrap the devices on May 19. The three devices that will be announced in the country include Nubia Red Magic 3, the flexible Nubia Alpha smartwatch, and the Nubia Pods.

Nubia unveiled its Alpha smartwatch and the Nubia Pods wireless earbuds at Mobile World Congress (MWC) earlier this year. The company is yet to officially launch Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone, but Nubia’s general manager Ni Fei via a Weibo post has already confirmed six key features and specifications of it.
The upcoming device will be powered by Qualcomm’s leading Snapdragon 855 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM.

Nubia Red Magic 3 key specifications and features leaked ahead of official launch

Also Read

Nubia Red Magic 3 key specifications and features leaked ahead of official launch

The handset will have a higher refresh rate than most gaming PCs with a special eye-protecting feature too. The smartphone will be fuelled by a 3,800mAh battery with fast charging support. The handset will be seen competing against Razer Phone 2 smartphone, which offers 120Hz refresh rate. The Red Magic 3 will also come with air and liquid dual-cooling system to control the internal temperature while enjoying high-end games.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold First Look

Additionally, it will also be offering a new 4D shock vibration motor, and DTS 7.1 3D Surround Sound. The phone is rumored to make its debut sometime this month in China. Apart from the Nubia Red Magic 3, a smartwatch will also be launched at the event. The device features a 4-inch flexible OLED display with a resolution of 960×192 pixels. Under the hood is a Snapdragon Wear 2100 SoC aided by 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

Redmi Y3 with 32-megapixel camera teased by Xiaomi India, will be selfie-centric smartphone

Also Read

Redmi Y3 with 32-megapixel camera teased by Xiaomi India, will be selfie-centric smartphone

The Nubia Alpha is backed by a 500mAh battery, which is said to deliver a day’s battery life and 48 hours of standby time. The device also packs a 5-megapixel 82-degree wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and offers a built-in speaker. It supports 4G connectivity via eSIM, a T9 keyboard for typing text, and is also said to be water-resistant. Besides, the Nubia Pods wireless earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0, Qualcomm aptX audio and AAC HD audio. It comes with a price of CNY 799 (approximately Rs 8,200) in China.

  • Published Date: April 11, 2019 12:58 PM IST

Editor's Pick

How to check your name in Lok Sabha Election 2019 voter list
How To
How to check your name in Lok Sabha Election 2019 voter list
Instagram introduces new sticker as India gears up for Lok Sabha Elections 2019

News

Instagram introduces new sticker as India gears up for Lok Sabha Elections 2019

ESL India Premiership 2019 announced with a prize pool of Rs 1.1 crore

Gaming

ESL India Premiership 2019 announced with a prize pool of Rs 1.1 crore

Oppo Reno with Snapdragon 855 visits AnTuTu

News

Oppo Reno with Snapdragon 855 visits AnTuTu

Amazon Fab Phones Fest kicks off: Top smartphone deals

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest kicks off: Top smartphone deals

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vivo V15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Nubia Red Magic 3, Alpha Smartwatch, Nubia Pods India launch confirmed

Best smartphones above Rs 40,000 to buy in April 2019

Instagram introduces new sticker as India gears up for Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Oppo Reno with Snapdragon 855 visits AnTuTu

Facebook to use Artificial Intelligence to map world population

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nubia Red Magic 3, Alpha Smartwatch, Nubia Pods India launch confirmed

News

Nubia Red Magic 3, Alpha Smartwatch, Nubia Pods India launch confirmed
Nubia Red Magic smartphone (NX629J) gets 3C certification

News

Nubia Red Magic smartphone (NX629J) gets 3C certification
Skagen Falster 2 Review

Review

Skagen Falster 2 Review
Nubia Red Magic 3 key specifications leaked

News

Nubia Red Magic 3 key specifications leaked
Nubia to ‘restart’ its gaming and wearable devices in India; to compete with OnePlus

News

Nubia to ‘restart’ its gaming and wearable devices in India; to compete with OnePlus

हिंदी समाचार

Lok Sabha election 2019: वोट देने से पहले स्मार्टफोन ऐप पर ऐसे चेक करें वोटर लिस्ट में अपना नाम

डाउनलोड करें Amazon ऐप और जीतें Oneplus 6T स्मार्टफोन

Amazon Quiz 11 April 2019: पांच सवालों का जवाब देकर अमेजन यूजर्स फ्री में जीतें 25 हजार वाले Blaupunkt party speakers

Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2019 आज से हुई शुरू: OnePlus 6T को सबसे कम कीमत में खरीदने का मौका

32-मेगापिक्सल सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च होगा Redmi Y3 स्मार्टफोन, कंपनी ने किया टीज

News

Nubia Red Magic 3, Alpha Smartwatch, Nubia Pods India launch confirmed
News
Nubia Red Magic 3, Alpha Smartwatch, Nubia Pods India launch confirmed
Best smartphones above Rs 40,000 to buy in April 2019

News

Best smartphones above Rs 40,000 to buy in April 2019
Instagram introduces new sticker as India gears up for Lok Sabha Elections 2019

News

Instagram introduces new sticker as India gears up for Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Oppo Reno with Snapdragon 855 visits AnTuTu

News

Oppo Reno with Snapdragon 855 visits AnTuTu
Facebook to use Artificial Intelligence to map world population

News

Facebook to use Artificial Intelligence to map world population