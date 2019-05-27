Nubia Red Magic 3 India launch scheduled for mid-June: Expected price, features, specifications

Black Shark is all set to launch its gaming smartphone (Black Shark 2) in India later today. If that wasn’t great news for mobile gamers in India, here’s another one. Nubia has just announced that its gaming smartphone too will soon make its debut in India. Nubia has issued a press release saying that its Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone will be launched in India sometime in mid-June 2019.

Red Magic is the gaming arm of Nubia, and was established in October 2017. Red Magic 3 is its latest gaming smartphone, which was unveiled in China last month. It is claimed to take gaming smartphones to the next level by introducing an active cooling fan inside the phone. Read on to find out everything we know about the Nubia Red Magic 3.

Nubia Red Magic 3 features, specifications

Being a gaming smartphone, the Red Magic 3 is packed with the latest flagship-grade internals. Under the hood is the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform paired with Adreno 640 GPU, and up to a whopping 12GB of RAM. Such internals are enough to handle any and every game.

What’s interesting though is the presence of a fan that spins at 14,000 rpm, while being quiet. It will ensure that thermal levels are down, even after intensive gaming sessions. The fan also comes with liquid cooling technology, something that is available on other gaming smartphones too. The smartphone also comes with Game Space 2.0 dashboard where users can access the game library, optimize phone settings for optimal game play, and also customize the cooling fan controls.

Other specifications of the Red Magic 3 include 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for HDR and 90Hz screen refresh rate. There is up to 256GB of internal storage on offer. Making sure everything ticks is a 5,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. Nubia claims that 10 minutes of charging can offer up to an hour worth of gameplay time.

For photography, the Red Magic 3 is equipped with a single 48-megapixel camera with 8K video recording support at the back. Up front is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. The smartphone comes with front facing speakers with support for DTS:X surround sound and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software front, it runs Android 9 Pie with Nubia’s custom skin on top.

Nubia Red Magic 3 expected prices

The Red Magic 3 was launched in four variants in China, and it will be interesting to see how many make it to India. The base model (64GB+6GB RAM) is priced at RMB 2,899 (approximately Rs 30,100). The next model with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM is priced at RMB 3,199 (approximately Rs 33,250).

Then there is the 8GB RAM model with 128GB storage that is priced at RMB 3,499 (approximately Rs 36,400). Lastly, there is 12GB RAM with 256GB configuration that will set you back by RMB 4,299 (approximately Rs 44,700).