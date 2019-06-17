The Nubia Red Magic 3 is all set to launch in India today. The gaming device will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The company has already launched the phone in China. Internally, the device packs Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC. Furthermore, Nubia is touting that the Red Magic 3 is the world’s first smartphone to offer a centrifugal fan for thermal management. The India launch of the gaming device will take place at 6:30PM today.

Nubia Red Magic 3 price in India (expected)

The Nubia Red Magic 3 price in India is expected to be similar to China pricing. The 6GB RAM/64GB storage option is priced in China at CNY 2,899 (approximately Rs 29,200), while the 6GB/128GB storage variant cost CNY 3,199 (approximately Rs 32,300). There is also an 8GB RAM/128GB storage option, which is priced at CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs 35,300). The company also launched a 12GB RAM/256GB storage option, which is selling in the country for Rs 4,299 (approximately Rs 43,400).

Nubia Red Magic 3 specifications

As mentioned above, it is powered by a high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform, paired with Adreno 640 GPU. There is up to 256GB of internal storage. Interestingly, there is a centrifugal fan, which will ensure thermal levels are down, even after intensive gaming sessions. It also comes with liquid cooling technology, something which you will find on other gaming smartphones too.

The smartphone also offers support for Game Space 2.0 dashboard. With this feature, users can access the game library, optimize phone settings for optimal game play, and also customize the cooling fan controls. The Red Magic 3 features a big 6.65-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. The panel supports HDR and 90Hz screen refresh rate. Moreover, the device also packs a massive 5,000mAh battery under the hood with 27W fast charging support.

Nubia claims that 10 minutes of charging can deliver up to an hour worth of gameplay time. For photography sessions, the Red Magic 3 is equipped with a single 48-megapixel camera at the back. Users will also be able to shoot 8K video recording. Up front, Nubia has added a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. The smartphone comes with front facing speakers with support for DTS:X surround sound. There is also a dedicated a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software front, it runs Android 9 Pie with Nubia’s custom skin on top.