Nubia Red Magic 3 price in India to be around Rs 36,999: Report

If a leak is to be believed, the Nubia Red Magic 3 could be priced around Rs 36,999. This would make it the most affordable smartphone in India with a 90Hz display.

  • Published: June 12, 2019 10:50 AM IST
Nubia Red Magic 3

It’s no secret that Nubia will launch its first gaming smartphone in India next week. A dedicated page for the Nubia Red Magic 3 is already live on Flipkart, which reveals the June 17 launch date. We know everything about the upcoming device in terms of features and specifications. Now, a leak has hinted at the Nubia Red Magic 3 price tag.

Nubia Red Magic 3 price in India (expected)

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Nubia Red Magic 3 variant with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM will be priced at Rs 36,999. At this price, it will be the most affordable smartphone in India boasting a 90Hz display. The report however adds that Nubia could price the device even more aggressively on launch. In fact, it seems to have the OnePlus 7 (priced from Rs 32,999) in its sights. A powerful device with a price tag close to Rs 30,000 will no doubt be music to the ears of potential mobile gamers in the country.

To put things into perspective, the Red Magic 3 prices in China start at RMB 2,899 (approximately Rs 30,100) for the 64GB+6GB model. The 128GB+6GB variant is priced at RMB 3,199 (approximately Rs 33,250). Lastly, there’s also a 128GB+8GB model that is priced at RMB 3,499 (approximately Rs 36,400). It remains to be seen how many variants make it to our shores.

Nubia Red Magic 3 specifications, features

As for the specifications, the smartphone is powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with Adreno 640 GPU. The device offers a built-in fan that can spin at up to 14,000 rpm. The fan also comes with liquid cooling tech, something which you will find on other gaming smartphones as well. There is also a Red Magic Game Space 2.0 dashboard. Here one can access the game library, optimize phone settings, and also customize the cooling fan controls.

Furthermore, the device also offers a massive 6.65-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. It also offers support for HDR and 90Hz screen refresh rate. Talking about cameras, there is a single 48-megapixel rear camera sensor with 8K video recording support. Up front, Nubia has included a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. On the software front, it runs Android 9 Pie with Nubia’s custom skin on top.

The gaming smartphone also comes with front facing speakers with support for DTS:X surround sound. There is also a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. Moreover, Nubia has also included a beefy 5,000mAh battery under the hood with 27W fast charging support. As per the company, 10 minutes of charging can offer users an hour worth playtime.

  • Published Date: June 12, 2019 10:50 AM IST

