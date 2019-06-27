The Nubia Red Magic 3 smartphone is all set to go on sale in India today. The device will be available through Flipkart at 12:00PM. To recall, this Nubia handset was launched earlier this month. The gaming-centric phone comes with features like liquid cooling with an internal turbo fan, a 90Hz HDR display, stereo speakers and more. In addition to the Red Magic 3, the company also launched three accessories, which includes Charging Dock, Earphones, and Game Controller.

Nubia Red Magic 3 price in India, sale offers

The Nubia Red Magic 3 price in India starts from Rs 35,999. Nubia is selling the base 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant for the same price. There is also a top-tier model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option. It is priced at Rs 46,999 in the country. The 8GB model comes in Black and Red colors, whereas the 12GB RAM variant will come with Camo finish. As for launch offers, customers will get no-cost EMI option, complete mobile protection, and more.

Nubia Red Magic 3 specifications, features

The latest gaming phone from Nubia boasts flagship-grade specs. It is powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with Adreno 640 GPU. The handset sports a massive 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It also offers support for HDR and 90Hz screen refresh rate. The Red Magic 3 runs Android Pie out of the box. It packs a host of gaming-centric features, including Game Space 2.0.

The device comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Optics wise, the Nubia Red Magic 3 features a single camera at the back. It offers a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 rear sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. The handset is capable of shooting 8K resolution videos at 30fps. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture. Nubia has also added a whopping 5,000mAh battery under the hood. It supports 27W fast charging tech.

The rest of the features include dual front-facing stereo speakers, DTS:X, and 3D sound support. Furthermore, with this gaming phone, you can even customize the RGB lighting with several effects. Additionally, one of the highlights of the phone is an advanced cooling system. It employs an internal turbo fan for thermal management. There is also built-in capacitive shoulder triggers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE and USB Type-C port among others. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purpose.

