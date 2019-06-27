comscore Nubia Red Magic 3 sale today via Flipkart: Check price in India, specs
  • Home
  • News
  • Nubia Red Magic 3 sale today via Flipkart: Check price in India, specifications, features
News

Nubia Red Magic 3 sale today via Flipkart: Check price in India, specifications, features

News

The Nubia Red Magic 3 is all set to go on sale in India today via Flipkart. Read on to know more about the specifications, features and price of the gaming phone.

  • Published: June 27, 2019 9:31 AM IST
Nubia Red Magic 3

The Nubia Red Magic 3 smartphone is all set to go on sale in India today. The device will be available through Flipkart at 12:00PM. To recall, this Nubia handset was launched earlier this month. The gaming-centric phone comes with features like liquid cooling with an internal turbo fan, a 90Hz HDR display, stereo speakers and more. In addition to the Red Magic 3, the company also launched three accessories, which includes Charging Dock, Earphones, and Game Controller.

Nubia Red Magic 3 price in India, sale offers

The Nubia Red Magic 3 price in India starts from Rs 35,999. Nubia is selling the base 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant for the same price. There is also a top-tier model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option. It is priced at Rs 46,999 in the country. The 8GB model comes in Black and Red colors, whereas the 12GB RAM variant will come with Camo finish. As for launch offers, customers will get no-cost EMI option, complete mobile protection, and more.

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review: This is the complete gaming package

Also Read

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review: This is the complete gaming package

Nubia Red Magic 3 specifications, features

The latest gaming phone from Nubia boasts flagship-grade specs. It is powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with Adreno 640 GPU. The handset sports a massive 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It also offers support for HDR and 90Hz screen refresh rate. The Red Magic 3 runs Android Pie out of the box. It packs a host of gaming-centric features, including Game Space 2.0.

The device comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Optics wise, the Nubia Red Magic 3 features a single camera at the back. It offers a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 rear sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. The handset is capable of shooting 8K resolution videos at 30fps. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture. Nubia has also added a whopping 5,000mAh battery under the hood. It supports 27W fast charging tech.

Watch: Android Q First Look

The rest of the features include dual front-facing stereo speakers, DTS:X, and 3D sound support. Furthermore, with this gaming phone, you can even customize the RGB lighting with several effects. Additionally, one of the highlights of the phone is an advanced cooling system. It employs an internal turbo fan for thermal management. There is also built-in capacitive shoulder triggers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE and USB Type-C port among others. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purpose.

Features nubia Red Magic 3
Price Rs 35,999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.65-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 5,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

nubia Red Magic 3

nubia Red Magic 3

35999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP
  • Published Date: June 27, 2019 9:31 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
LG W30 vs Realme 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi Y3: Compared
thumb-img
News
LG aims to sell 1 million W series devices by December-end
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite content update out
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom gets new software update

Editor's Pick

Mi Beard Trimmer goes on sale in India today
News
Mi Beard Trimmer goes on sale in India today
Realme shares render of its 64-megapixel camera smartphone

News

Realme shares render of its 64-megapixel camera smartphone

iPadOS: List of Apple iPads eligible for upgrade

News

iPadOS: List of Apple iPads eligible for upgrade

Vivo Z1 Pro Gaming Review

Gaming

Vivo Z1 Pro Gaming Review

LG W30 vs Realme 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi Y3: Compared

News

LG W30 vs Realme 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi Y3: Compared

Most Popular

LG W10 and LG W30 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression

Motorola One Vision Review

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Nubia Red Magic 3 sale today via Flipkart: Check price, specs

Motorola One Vision first sale today on Flipkart

Mi Beard Trimmer goes on sale in India today

Realme shares render of its 64-megapixel camera smartphone

iPadOS: List of Apple iPads eligible for upgrade

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nubia Red Magic 3 sale today via Flipkart: Check price, specs

News

Nubia Red Magic 3 sale today via Flipkart: Check price, specs
Top 10 deals from Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale

Deals

Top 10 deals from Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale
Asus 6Z sale; launch offers, price in India, and specifications

News

Asus 6Z sale; launch offers, price in India, and specifications
Samsung Galaxy J6 price cut in India: Check specs

Deals

Samsung Galaxy J6 price cut in India: Check specs
Honor 20 to come with 90% buyback guarantee

Deals

Honor 20 to come with 90% buyback guarantee

हिंदी समाचार

Real Leap Days : शानदार ऑफर्स पर मिल रहे हैं Realme स्मार्टफोन्स, लकी बॉयर्स को फ्री मिलेगा Realme 3 Pro

Nubia Red Magic 3 Sale: आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर आएगा Nubia का Gaming Smartphone, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Motorola One Vision आज दोपहर 12 बजे इन ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

Samsung Foldable Smartphone : वर्टिकली फोल्ड होगा सैमसंग का दूसरा फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन

फरवरी 2020 के बाद इन Android फोन और iPhone पर नहीं चलेगा WhatsApp

News

Nubia Red Magic 3 sale today via Flipkart: Check price, specs
News
Nubia Red Magic 3 sale today via Flipkart: Check price, specs
Motorola One Vision first sale today on Flipkart

News

Motorola One Vision first sale today on Flipkart
Mi Beard Trimmer goes on sale in India today

News

Mi Beard Trimmer goes on sale in India today
Realme shares render of its 64-megapixel camera smartphone

News

Realme shares render of its 64-megapixel camera smartphone
iPadOS: List of Apple iPads eligible for upgrade

News

iPadOS: List of Apple iPads eligible for upgrade