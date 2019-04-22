comscore
Nubia Red Magic 3 shows up at League of Legends tournament in China

Nubia Red Magic 3 was rumored to launch in India earlier last week which didn't happen. And now the smartphone has turned up at a popular gaming tournament in China.

  • Published: April 22, 2019 11:08 AM IST
Chinese smartphone maker, Nubia has been teasing the release of its next generation gaming smartphone, the Nubia Red Magic 3 for a while now, and it was set to launch the smartphone last week in India which didn’t happen. And now it seems that the smartphone has turned up at the League of Legends LPL Spring Championship which was being held in China. The smartphone made an appearance at the event and those who attended the finals of the tournament on Sunday were able to catch a glimpse of the smartphone. According to a report by the website ITHome, the smartphone was showcased in a glass box, and only the rear panel could be viewed. The phone had a case on it as well, but it looked similar to the Red Magic Mars smartphone with a single rear camera and a hexagonal fingerprint sensor.

The company is yet to officially launch Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone, but Nubia’s general manager Ni Fei via a Weibo post has already confirmed six key features and specifications of it. The upcoming device will be powered by Qualcomm’s leading Snapdragon 855 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM. The handset will have a higher refresh rate than most gaming PCs with a special eye-protecting feature too. The smartphone will be fuelled by a 3,800mAh battery with fast charging support. The handset will be seen competing against Razer Phone 2 smartphone, which offers 120Hz refresh rate. The Red Magic 3 will also come with air and liquid dual-cooling system to control the internal temperature while enjoying high-end games.

Nubia Red Magic 3 key specifications and features leaked ahead of official launch

Nubia Red Magic 3 key specifications and features leaked ahead of official launch

Additionally, it will also be offering a new 4D shock vibration motor, and DTS 7.1 3D Surround Sound. The phone is rumored to make its debut sometime this month in China. Apart from the Nubia Red Magic 3, a smartwatch will also be launched at the event. The device features a 4-inch flexible OLED display with a resolution of 960×192 pixels. Under the hood is a Snapdragon Wear 2100 SoC aided by 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

The Nubia Alpha is backed by a 500mAh battery, which is said to deliver a day’s battery life and 48 hours of standby time. The device also packs a 5-megapixel 82-degree wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and offers a built-in speaker. It supports 4G connectivity via eSIM, a T9 keyboard for typing text, and is also said to be water-resistant. Besides, the Nubia Pods wireless earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0, Qualcomm aptX audio and AAC HD audio. It comes with a price of CNY 799 (approximately Rs 8,200) in China.

  • Published Date: April 22, 2019 11:08 AM IST

Nubia Red Magic 3 shows up at League of Legends tournament in China
Nubia Red Magic 3 shows up at League of Legends tournament in China
