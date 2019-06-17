The gaming smartphone market just opened up to new avenues in India. Chinese smartphone company Black Shark launched its new Black Shark 2 smartphone in India last month. And its Chinese competitor Nubia launched its newest Red Magic 3 in India today. These are the two gaming smartphones that are the top contenders for this year. And here we will pit the two gaming smartphones against each other in a no holds barred fight, Nubia Red Magic 3 vs Black Shark 2.

Nubia Red Magic 3 vs Black Shark 2: Price in India, availability

The Nubia Red Magic 3 comes in two variants. The 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage model costs Rs 35,999. And the 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage model costs Rs 46,999. The smartphone will go on sale starting June 27 via Flipkart. Comparatively, the Black Shark 2 is offered in two variants – 128GB storage priced at Rs 39,999, and 256GB model priced at Rs 49,999. It is currently available on Flipkart.

Nubia Red Magic 3 vs Black Shark 2: Key specifications

Both the Nubia Red Magic 3 and Black Shark 2 smartphones are powered by Qualcomm’s latest 7nm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The Nubia Red Magic 3 uses liquid cooling technology along with a 14,000rpm cooling fan. The Black Shark 2, on the other hand, comes with Liquid Cool 3.0 liquid cooling tech.

Nubia Red Magic 3 vs Black Shark 2: Display

Talking about the display, the Nubia Red Magic 3 comes with a massive 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for HDR and 90Hz screen refresh rate. Black Shark 2 comes with a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The higher screen refresh rate plays a crucial role, especially when playing games that require split second reactions. Sure, not a lot of popular games like PUBG Mobile or Asphalt 9: Legends support 90Hz refresh rate, but having the feature on your phone does make it future proof.

Nubia Red Magic 3 vs Black Shark 2: Cameras While the Nubia Red Magic 3 comes with a single camera on the back, the Black Shark 2 comes with dual cameras at the back. The Nubia Red Magic 3 comes with a single 48-megapixel camera with 8K video recording support. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. The primary sensor on the Black Shark 2 smartphone is of 48-megapixel resolution. The secondary sensor on the Black Shark 2 is of 13-megapixel resolution, and it is a telephoto lens enabling 2X optical zoom.Up front, the Black Shark 2 comes with a 20-megapixel selfie snapper. Nubia Red Magic 3 vs Black Shark 2: OS Specifications aside, the OS and gaming optimizations are important things that matter when we talk about gaming smartphone. Both the smartphones run Android 9 Pie OS with respective custom skins on top. Nubia comes with the Red Magic Game Space 2.0 where users can access the game library, optimize phone settings for optimal game play, and also customize the cooling fan controls. While Black Shark has added the Shark Space which lets you tweak performance aspects of the smartphone such as increase tough sensitivity of the display, enable Game HDR display, and more. Nubia Red Magic 3 vs Black Shark 2: Battery The Nubia Red Magic 3 comes with a beefy 5,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. The Black Shark 2 also comes with 4,000mAh battery and 27W fast charging support. However, in India the in-box charger is the 18W fast charger for now. WATCH: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look So which smartphone should you buy? With that we are at the decisive moment and let’s begin with the pricing. The Nubia Red Magic 3 is cheaper than the Black Shark 2 with the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model priced at Rs XXXX. Both the gaming smartphones have their own specific enhancements. The Red Magic 3 is cheaper than the Black Shark 2 and comes with touch pads which is missing on the latter. Black Shark 2 needs its gaming accessories, which includes the controllers and the external cooling pad to give it some advantage. On top of that the Nubia comes with a bigger and better display with high screen resolution and better screen refresh rate. The Nubia smartphone also offers faster charging out of the box, and 8K recording to boot. Hence, to look at the overall smartphone package, the Nubia Red Magic 3 makes for a better option. Features Black Shark 2 nubia Red Magic 3 Display 6.39-inch full HD+ display 6.65-inch full HD+ OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 9 Pie Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Dual cameras – 48MP + 12MP 48MP Front Camera 10MP 16MP Battery Capacity 4,000mAh 5,000mAh Connectivity 2G,3G,4G 2G,3G,4G Price Rs 39,999 Rs 35,999

