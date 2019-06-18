comscore Nubia Red Magic 3 vs OnePlus 7 vs Honor 20: Compared
Nubia Red Magic 3 vs OnePlus 7 vs Honor 20: Price in India, specifications, features compared

Nubia recently launched its gaming smartphone, the Red Magic 3 in India. At its price point, it will compete with the likes of Honor 20 and OnePlus 7. Here’s how the three smartphones compare.

  Published: June 18, 2019 3:24 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Nubia launched its gaming smartphone in India. Called Red Magic 3, it comes with an internal cooling fan, LED light strip, dedicated trigger buttons and more. At its price point, the Nubia Red Magic 3 will compete with the Honor 20 and OnePlus 7. Here’s how the three smartphones fare based on their price in India, specifications and features.

Price and availability

The Nubia Red Magic 3 is offered in two variants. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 35,999. The higher model with 2GB RAM and 256GB internal storage model costs Rs 46,999. You can buy it from Flipkart starting June 27.

The OnePlus 7 is also offered in two models. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB model is available for Rs 32,999. The top end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 37,999. You can buy it from Amazon India. Lastly, the Honor 20 is offered in only one storage model (6GB RAM and 128GB storage). It costs Rs 32,999 and can be bought from Flipkart.

Display

The Nubia Red Magic 3 comes with the biggest display among the three phones. You get a 6.65-inch FHD+ panel. The OnePlus 7 features a 6.41-inch FHD+ display, whereas the Honor 20 comes with a 6.26-inch panel. The screen on all three phones come with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Also, while the OnePlus and Nubia have equipped AMOLED panels, Honor has gone with an LCD panel.

The Nubia phone has thick bezels above and below the display. The OnePlus phone comes with waterdrop style notch. Honor 20 features a hole-punch display, with selfie camera cut out on the top left.

Chipset, RAM and storage

At the heart of the OnePlus 7 and Red Magic 3 runs a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC. The Honor 20 draws its power from a 7nm Kirin 980 SoC. You can choose between 8GB RAM + 128GB storage or 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the Red Magic 3. The OnePlus 7 base model has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The higher model comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Honor only has one variant and it comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Cameras

The Nubia phone comes with a single 48-megapixel sensor at the back. Besides letting you record Full HD and 4K videos, the phone also supports 8K video recording. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. OnePlus 7 also comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera, and it is supplemented with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

The Honor 20 features a quad camera setup at the back, packing a lot of tricks. The primary sensor is of 48-megapixel resolution, whereas the secondary sensor is of 16-megapixel resolution. It comes with a ultra-wide-angle lens. The remaining two cameras – one is a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and other is a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. Up front, the smartphone comes with a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Battery and connectivity

The Nubia phone comes with the biggest battery – 5,000mAh. It also supports 27W fast charging. The OnePlus 7 features a 3,700mAh battery, whereas the Honor 20 comes with a slightly larger 3,750mAh battery. Both phones also support fast charging tech. All three phones come with dual SIM support and 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS. You also get USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

OS and security

On the software front, all three phones come with Android 9 Pie OS. You have OEM specific custom skins on top. Security wise, the OnePlus 7 comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Honor 20 comes with a side mounted fingerprint scanner, whereas the Nubia phone has the sensor placed at the back.

Features Honor 20 OnePlus 7 nubia Red Magic 3
Price 32999 32999 35999
Chipset Kirin 980 SoC Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS EMUI 9 with Android 9 Pie OxygenOS with Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.1-inch OLED Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+ 6.65-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 20MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP 48MP
Front Camera 32MP 16MP 16MP
Battery 3,750mAh 3,700mAh 5,000mAh

  • Published Date: June 18, 2019 3:24 PM IST

