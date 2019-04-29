comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Nubia Red Magic 3 with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 90Hz display, internal cooling fan launched: Price, specifications and features
News

Nubia Red Magic 3 with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 90Hz display, internal cooling fan launched: Price, specifications and features

News

Nubia has launched its flagship Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone in China. It is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC, 90Hz display, and features an internal cooling fan to keep it cool.

  • Published: April 29, 2019 10:48 AM IST
nubia red magic 3

Credit - Mashable

Smartphone maker Nubia has launched its flagship gaming-centric smartphone in China. Called Nubia Red Magic 3, it takes gaming smartphones to the next level by introducing an active cooling fan inside the phone. The device is powered by the latest Qualcomm flagship SoC, comes with a big display, a beefy battery, and much more. Here’s everything you need to know about the Nubia Red Magic 3.

Nubia Red Magic 3 price 

The gaming smartphone from Nubia is offered in four color options – Black, Red, Camouflage and Blue and Red gradient. There are also four variants, where storage and RAM differs. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will set you back by RMB 2,899 (approximately Rs 30,100), whereas the 6GB RAM with 128GB model will be priced at RMB 3,199 (approximately Rs 33,250).

The one with 8GB RAM and 128GB will be priced at RMB 3,499 (approximately Rs 36,400). Lastly, there is 12GB RAM with 256GB configuration that will set you back by RMB 4,299 (approximately Rs 44,700). In China, the smartphone will go on sale starting May 3, and it is expected to launch in India as well. However, there is no word on the launch date or pricing.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Features First Look

Nubia Red Magic 3 features

As it is a gaming smartphone, let’s first talk about the key features. The smartphone comes with a built-in fan that can spin at up to 14,000 rpm, while being quiet. It will ensure that thermal levels are down, even after intensive gaming sessions. The fan also comes with liquid cooling technology, something that is available on other gaming smartphones too.

Nubia Red Magic Review: If gaming is your passion

Also Read

Nubia Red Magic Review: If gaming is your passion

Nubia has included Red Magic Game Space 2.0 dashboard where users can access the game library, optimize phone settings for optimal game play, and also customize the cooling fan controls.

Nubia Red Magic 3 specifications

The smartphone boasts flagship-grade hardware, which includes a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with Adreno 640 GPU. You get up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. Up front, you have massive 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for HDR and 90Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone comes with front facing speakers with support for DTS:X surround sound and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Nubia Red Magic 3, Alpha Smartwatch, Nubia Pods India launch confirmed

Also Read

Nubia Red Magic 3, Alpha Smartwatch, Nubia Pods India launch confirmed

In the photography department, the Nubia Red Magic 3 comes with a single 48-megapixel camera with 8K video recording support. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. To keep things ticking, there is a beefy 5,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. Nubia also mentioned that even 10 minutes of charging can offer users with an hour worth playtime. On the software front, it runs Android 9 Pie with Nubia’s custom skin on top.

  • Published Date: April 29, 2019 10:48 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Google Chrome for Android gets Dark Mode
How To
Google Chrome for Android gets Dark Mode
Apple removes Screen Time apps from App Store

News

Apple removes Screen Time apps from App Store

Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone launched

News

Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone launched

Google Pixel 3a now leaks in new Purple color

News

Google Pixel 3a now leaks in new Purple color

Google has not updated Android Distribution Dashboard for 6 months

News

Google has not updated Android Distribution Dashboard for 6 months

Sponsored

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro Review

OnePlus 7 appears in an Indian music video

Apple removes Screen Time apps from App Store

Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone launched

Google Pixel 3a now leaks in new Purple color

Google has not updated Android Distribution Dashboard for 6 months

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone launched

News

Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone launched
Google has not updated Android Distribution Dashboard for 6 months

News

Google has not updated Android Distribution Dashboard for 6 months
Samsung Galaxy J8 receives Android 9 Pie update

News

Samsung Galaxy J8 receives Android 9 Pie update
Redmi flagship will offer bang for the buck: Lu Weibing

News

Redmi flagship will offer bang for the buck: Lu Weibing
Vivo Y17 with 5,000mAh battery launched in India

News

Vivo Y17 with 5,000mAh battery launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Daily Quiz 29 April 2019: पांच सवालों का जवाब देकर फ्री में घर ले आएं JBL Pulse 3 Speaker

लॉन्च से पहले Google Pixel 3a के नए रेंडर हुए लीक, दिखाई दिया Purple Hue कलर वेरिएंट

Google ने फेक क्लिक फैक्ट्री के चलते Chinese App Developer को किया बैन, आपने तो नहीं किए थे ये ऐप डाउनलोड?

Samsung के अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन Galaxy Note 10 Pro में होगी बड़ी बैटरी, तस्वीर हुई लीक

Nubia Gaming smartphone Red magic 3 हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

OnePlus 7 appears in an Indian music video
News
OnePlus 7 appears in an Indian music video
Apple removes Screen Time apps from App Store

News

Apple removes Screen Time apps from App Store
Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone launched

News

Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone launched
Google Pixel 3a now leaks in new Purple color

News

Google Pixel 3a now leaks in new Purple color
Google has not updated Android Distribution Dashboard for 6 months

News

Google has not updated Android Distribution Dashboard for 6 months