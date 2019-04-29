Nubia Red Magic 3 with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 90Hz display, internal cooling fan launched: Price, specifications and features

Smartphone maker Nubia has launched its flagship gaming-centric smartphone in China. Called Nubia Red Magic 3, it takes gaming smartphones to the next level by introducing an active cooling fan inside the phone. The device is powered by the latest Qualcomm flagship SoC, comes with a big display, a beefy battery, and much more. Here’s everything you need to know about the Nubia Red Magic 3.

Nubia Red Magic 3 price

The gaming smartphone from Nubia is offered in four color options – Black, Red, Camouflage and Blue and Red gradient. There are also four variants, where storage and RAM differs. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will set you back by RMB 2,899 (approximately Rs 30,100), whereas the 6GB RAM with 128GB model will be priced at RMB 3,199 (approximately Rs 33,250).

The one with 8GB RAM and 128GB will be priced at RMB 3,499 (approximately Rs 36,400). Lastly, there is 12GB RAM with 256GB configuration that will set you back by RMB 4,299 (approximately Rs 44,700). In China, the smartphone will go on sale starting May 3, and it is expected to launch in India as well. However, there is no word on the launch date or pricing.

Nubia Red Magic 3 features

As it is a gaming smartphone, let’s first talk about the key features. The smartphone comes with a built-in fan that can spin at up to 14,000 rpm, while being quiet. It will ensure that thermal levels are down, even after intensive gaming sessions. The fan also comes with liquid cooling technology, something that is available on other gaming smartphones too.

Nubia has included Red Magic Game Space 2.0 dashboard where users can access the game library, optimize phone settings for optimal game play, and also customize the cooling fan controls.

Nubia Red Magic 3 specifications

The smartphone boasts flagship-grade hardware, which includes a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with Adreno 640 GPU. You get up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. Up front, you have massive 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for HDR and 90Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone comes with front facing speakers with support for DTS:X surround sound and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In the photography department, the Nubia Red Magic 3 comes with a single 48-megapixel camera with 8K video recording support. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. To keep things ticking, there is a beefy 5,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. Nubia also mentioned that even 10 minutes of charging can offer users with an hour worth playtime. On the software front, it runs Android 9 Pie with Nubia’s custom skin on top.