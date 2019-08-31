comscore Nubia Red Magic 3S teaser confirms September 5 launch
  • Home
  • News
  • Nubia Red Magic 3S teaser confirms September 5 launch, will feature Snapdragon 855+ SoC
News

Nubia Red Magic 3S teaser confirms September 5 launch, will feature Snapdragon 855+ SoC

News

Nubia Red Magic 3S will take on Xiaomi's BlackShark 2 Pro with its Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform.

  • Published: August 31, 2019 2:38 PM IST
nubia-red-magic-3-review-bgr-2

Nubia, the sub-brand of ZTE, will launch its next smartphone on September 5. The company unveiled the Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone in April and is now set to launch the Red Magic 3S. The device, as the name implies, will be another gaming-centric smartphone. The smartphone will be announced next week at an event in China on September 5.

The Chinese smartphone maker has not revealed anything major about the smartphone just yet. The Nubia Red Magic 3S is rumored to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. This will be a big change from the Snapdragon 855 SoC seen on the Nubia Red Magic 3. Since the launch is just five days away, we will likely hear more about the device in the next few days. Gaming smartphone makers have been racing to introduce devices with newest chipsets.

nubia, nubia red magic 3s, zte, nubia red magic 3s price, nubia red magic 3s specs

With Qualcomm having announced a mid-cycle refresh for Snapdragon 855, Nubia Red Magic 3 seems outdated at this point. Xiaomi-backed BlackShark has already jumped the gun by introducing BlackShark 2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. OnePlus is also said to be preparing to launch OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC. Nubia Red Magic 3S will launch ahead of OnePlus 7T Series and will thus have an edge in the market.

OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition renders leak, launch tipped for September 26

Also Read

OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition renders leak, launch tipped for September 26

The image posted by Nubia on Weibo does not give away anything further about the device. However, one can expect it to arrive in the same price range as BlackShark 2 Pro. It starts at RMB 2,999 for the 12GB RAM variant with 128GB storage. It will be interesting to see how the gaming smartphone makers compete with flagship offerings like Galaxy Note 10 and upcoming iPhone 11.

Features nubia Red Magic 3 Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro
Price 35999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.65-inch full HD+ AMOLED-6.39-inch -1080 x 2340 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 64GB storage 12GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP Dual – 48MP + 13MP
Front Camera 16MP 20MP
Battery 5,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

nubia Red Magic 3

nubia Red Magic 3

35999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP
  • Published Date: August 31, 2019 2:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple to open its first store in Mumbai, to invest Rs 1,000 crore in retail in India: Report
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z now available on pre-order in India
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2 series launched in India

Editor's Pick

Nubia Red Magic 3S teaser confirms September 5 launch
News
Nubia Red Magic 3S teaser confirms September 5 launch
Apple is working on a Tile-like accessory, reveals internal iOS 13 build

News

Apple is working on a Tile-like accessory, reveals internal iOS 13 build

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account was hacked

News

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account was hacked

Nokia leads Android smartphone makers with software update

News

Nokia leads Android smartphone makers with software update

OnePlus 7T to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+: Report

News

OnePlus 7T to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+: Report

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2 First Impressions

Realme XT First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3S teaser confirms September 5 launch

Apple is working on a Tile-like accessory, reveals internal iOS 13 build

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account was hacked

Nokia leads Android smartphone makers with software update

OnePlus 7T to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+: Report

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nubia Red Magic 3S teaser confirms September 5 launch

News

Nubia Red Magic 3S teaser confirms September 5 launch
Nubia Red Magic 3s to launch in September 2019 with latest Qualcomm chipset

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 3s to launch in September 2019 with latest Qualcomm chipset
Nubia Z20 with Snapdragon 855+ SoC, two AMOLED displays launched

News

Nubia Z20 with Snapdragon 855+ SoC, two AMOLED displays launched
Asus ROG Phone 2 vs Black Shark 2 vs Red Magic 3: Compared

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 vs Black Shark 2 vs Red Magic 3: Compared
Nubia Red Magic 3 gets fastest phone badge on AnTuTu

News

Nubia Red Magic 3 gets fastest phone badge on AnTuTu

हिंदी समाचार

Pokémon Masters भारत में Android और iOS डिवाइसों के लिए हुआ Live

Paytm यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, मिल रहा है 2,100 रुपये तक का कैशबैक

Tecno Spark Go vs Coolpad Cool 3 Plus

Mi Super Sale का आज आखिरी दिन: Xiaomi Mi A2 लॉन्च प्राइस से 7500 रुपये मिल रहा है सस्ता

Google ने Amrita Pritam की 100वीं बर्थ एनिवर्सरी पर बनाया शानदार Doodle


News

Nubia Red Magic 3S teaser confirms September 5 launch
News
Nubia Red Magic 3S teaser confirms September 5 launch
Apple is working on a Tile-like accessory, reveals internal iOS 13 build

News

Apple is working on a Tile-like accessory, reveals internal iOS 13 build
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account was hacked

News

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account was hacked
Nokia leads Android smartphone makers with software update

News

Nokia leads Android smartphone makers with software update
OnePlus 7T to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+: Report

News

OnePlus 7T to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+: Report