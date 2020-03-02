Nubia Red Magic 5G gets the highest AnTuTu score yet

Nubia Red Magic 5G, the much-anticipated smartphone, has just surfaced on the benchmarking website AnTuTu. The new listing has revealed some important specifications about the upcoming device. It also revealed the AnTuTu score of Red Magic 5G device, giving us a hint about what to expect.

The listing confirms that the Nubia Red Magic 5G will sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU, GizmoChina reports. The company will likely launch the smartphone with different RAM and storage options. The AnTuTu listing also reveals that the Red Magic 5G has garnered a total score of 633,724. When you compare these numbers, they are higher than what’s been achieved by any Android smartphone to date.

To recall, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset sports a Kryo 585 primary core (Cortex A77) clocked at 2.84GHz. It also features three Kryo 585 cores (Cortex A77) clocked at 2.4GHz. Lastly, it has four Kryo 385 efficiency cores (Cortex A55) clocked at 1.8GHz.

Nubia Red Magic 5G: Features, specifications (expected)

As per previous leaks and rumors, the upcoming Nubia device is likely to feature a 64-megapixel sensor as the primary camera. As noted by TEENA, the Nubia Red Magic 5G will have a 6.65-inch display. The flagship gaming phone could also launch with a 4,400mAh battery. Digging a bit deeper, the battery is also likely to support up to 55W fast charging technology.

A previous Geekbench listing also mentioned that the Red Magic 5G will ship with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. For imaging, the smartphone could offer a dual-camera setup in vertical alignment with a black stripe running in the middle of the smartphone. The device also seems to feature a dual-color finish design. The leak also reveals that the Red Magic 5G will have cooling vents on both sides along, and air triggers on the right side. At the front, the device is expected to feature a punch-hole front camera.

