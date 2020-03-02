comscore Nubia Red Magic 5G gets the highest AnTuTu score yet
  • Home
  • News
  • Nubia Red Magic 5G gets the highest AnTuTu score yet
News

Nubia Red Magic 5G gets the highest AnTuTu score yet

News

The leaked AnTuTu score of Red Magic 5G is higher than what’s been achieved by any Android smartphone to date.

  • Updated: March 2, 2020 9:52 PM IST
Nubia Red Magic 5G

Image credit: TENAA

Nubia Red Magic 5G, the much-anticipated smartphone, has just surfaced on the benchmarking website AnTuTu. The new listing has revealed some important specifications about the upcoming device. It also revealed the AnTuTu score of Red Magic 5G device, giving us a hint about what to expect.

Related Stories


The listing confirms that the Nubia Red Magic 5G will sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU, GizmoChina reports. The company will likely launch the smartphone with different RAM and storage options. The AnTuTu listing also reveals that the Red Magic 5G has garnered a total score of 633,724. When you compare these numbers, they are higher than what’s been achieved by any Android smartphone to date.

Watch: Motorola RAZR First Look

To recall, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset sports a Kryo 585 primary core (Cortex A77) clocked at 2.84GHz. It also features three Kryo 585 cores (Cortex A77) clocked at 2.4GHz. Lastly, it has four Kryo 385 efficiency cores (Cortex A55) clocked at 1.8GHz.

Nubia Red Magic 5G: Features, specifications (expected)

As per previous leaks and rumors, the upcoming Nubia device is likely to feature a 64-megapixel sensor as the primary camera. As noted by TEENA, the Nubia Red Magic 5G will have a 6.65-inch display. The flagship gaming phone could also launch with a 4,400mAh battery. Digging a bit deeper, the battery is also likely to support up to 55W fast charging technology.

Nubia Red Magic 5G images and specifications surface on TENAA

Also Read

Nubia Red Magic 5G images and specifications surface on TENAA

A previous Geekbench listing also mentioned that the Red Magic 5G will ship with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. For imaging, the smartphone could offer a dual-camera setup in vertical alignment with a black stripe running in the middle of the smartphone. The device also seems to feature a dual-color finish design. The leak also reveals that the Red Magic 5G will have cooling vents on both sides along, and air triggers on the right side. At the front, the device is expected to feature a punch-hole front camera.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 2, 2020 9:36 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 2, 2020 9:52 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Nubia Red Magic

Nubia Red Magic
Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 835 SoC
24MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Nubia Red Magic 5G gets the highest AnTuTu score yet
News
Nubia Red Magic 5G gets the highest AnTuTu score yet
Realme C3 gets February security patch with bug fixes

News

Realme C3 gets February security patch with bug fixes

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets March 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets March 2020 security patch

Oppo Enco Free and Enco W31 true wireless earbuds launched

News

Oppo Enco Free and Enco W31 true wireless earbuds launched

Realme 5 Pro, Realme X get a new update

News

Realme 5 Pro, Realme X get a new update

Most Popular

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Fossil Collider Hybrid HR smartwatch review

Ambrane VibeBeats Review

Lenovo Yoga C640 Review

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review

Nubia Red Magic 5G gets the highest AnTuTu score yet

Realme C3 gets February security patch with bug fixes

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets March 2020 security patch

Oppo Enco Free and Enco W31 true wireless earbuds launched

Realme 5 Pro, Realme X get a new update

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nubia Red Magic 5G gets the highest AnTuTu score yet

News

Nubia Red Magic 5G gets the highest AnTuTu score yet
Vivo NEX 3S 5G leaked online

News

Vivo NEX 3S 5G leaked online
Xiaomi Redmi K30 series sales surpass 1 million units in China

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 series sales surpass 1 million units in China
Vivo Z6 with 5G, Snapdragon 765G launched under Rs 25,000 in China

News

Vivo Z6 with 5G, Snapdragon 765G launched under Rs 25,000 in China
Realme takes on Xiaomi for first NavIC smartphone

News

Realme takes on Xiaomi for first NavIC smartphone

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo ने लॉन्च किए दो वायरलेस हेडफोन, जानिए क्या है कंपनी का Kash प्लान

इस तारीख को लॉन्च होंगे नए रेडमी स्मार्टफोन, मिलेंगे चार रियर कैमरे और दमदार फीचर

'मुफ्ट कॉल का बहाना कर खराब सेवा नहीं दे सकते, लगेगा जुर्माना'

कम बजट और बड़ी बैटरी वाला स्मार्टफोन, जानिए कैसा है Itel Vision 1

Oppo Reno 3 Pro फोन 29,990 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

News

Nubia Red Magic 5G gets the highest AnTuTu score yet
News
Nubia Red Magic 5G gets the highest AnTuTu score yet
Realme C3 gets February security patch with bug fixes

News

Realme C3 gets February security patch with bug fixes
Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets March 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets March 2020 security patch
Oppo Enco Free and Enco W31 true wireless earbuds launched

News

Oppo Enco Free and Enco W31 true wireless earbuds launched
Realme 5 Pro, Realme X get a new update

News

Realme 5 Pro, Realme X get a new update