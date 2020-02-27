comscore Nubia Red Magic 5G images and specifications surface | BGR India
  • Nubia Red Magic 5G images and specifications surface on TENAA
Nubia Red Magic 5G images and specifications surface on TENAA

Nubia has not shared any official information about the Nubia Red Magic 5G. However, a number of details about the device have leaked online including both the specifications as well as the design.

  • Published: February 27, 2020 7:28 AM IST
Nubia Red Magic 5G

Image credit: TENAA

Smartphone maker Nubia is currently working on launching its latest 5G smartphone in the market. This new smartphone is likely known as the Nubia Red Magic 5G smartphone. Nubia has not shared any official information about the device. However, a number of details about the device have leaked online. The newly surfaced information both includes the specifications as well as the design of the upcoming Nubia Red Magic 5G. As part of a recent report, the device was spotted on the Chinese certification website TENAA. The TENAA listing provided us some information about the important specifications of the smartphone along with the design.

Nubia Red Magic 5G TENAA listing; details

As reported by MySmartPrice, the Nubia Red Magic 5G will feature a 6.65-inch display along with a 4,400mAh battery. Digging a bit deeper, the battery is also expected to support up to 55W fast charging technology. In addition to the name, the listing also confirmed that the device will feature 5G connectivity. Beyond this information, the TENAA listing did not reveal any other specifications. The device runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with up to 12GB RAM. A Geekbench listing also seems to confirm that the smartphone will feature Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Watch: Realme X50 Pro 5G First Impressions

Talking about other rumors, the device is likely to feature a 64-megapixel sensor as the primary camera. Now, let’s talk a look at the leaked design of the smartphone. As noted in the report, TENAA also added live images of the smartphone on the listing. Peeking at the images, we get a clear idea of the design of the smartphone. Inspecting the front, we will likely get a punch-hole front camera. It is hard to make out if it is a punch hole or a traditional notch.

Nubia Red Magic 5G to be launched at MWC 2020 with 144Hz display, 16GB RAM, 55W charging and more

Also Read

Nubia Red Magic 5G to be launched at MWC 2020 with 144Hz display, 16GB RAM, 55W charging and more

Moving to the back, we get a dual-camera setup in vertical alignment with a black stripe running in the middle of the smartphone. This black strip is in alignment with the vertical setup. The device also seems to feature a dual-color finish with some funky looking design. Other images indicated a power button on the left and volume rocker on the right. We also see what appears to be cooling vents on both sides along with air triggers on the right side.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 27, 2020 7:28 AM IST

