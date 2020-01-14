Nubia is expected to unveil its next Red Magic gaming smartphone at MWC 2020 next month. Ahead of the launch, two key features of the device have been confirmed. The smartphone is confirmed to support 5G mobile network and will have a display with maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. The support for 5G mobile telephony won’t be a big deal since many other phones will also support it. The real deal is use of a display with 144Hz refresh rate, similar to one seen on high-end gaming monitors.

The confirmed features of the device comes from an official Weibo post. In the post, Ni Fei, CEO of Nubia has listed various screen refresh rates. The listing shows 60Hz at the bottom followed by 90Hz, 120Hz and up to 144Hz at the top. This could mean that Nubia is teasing faster 144Hz display for its smartphone while competition sticks with up to 120Hz display. Fei also revealed that the device will be called “Red Magic 5G phone” when it becomes official next month.

Watch: Realme X2 Pro Review

It is also clear that Red Magic 5G phone will come equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. According to GSMArena, the smartphone will come with SD865 and will be paired with a 5G mobile modem. It is not surprising that Nubia is taking a page from gaming devices. Smartphone makers are waking up to demand for fast refresh rate screen from consumers. We have seen up to 120Hz display on gaming-centric phones like Razer Phone 2 and Asus ROG Phone II.

However, consumer-centric devices like Google Pixel 4 XL, Realme X2 Pro and OnePlus 7T have adopted 90Hz display. OnePlus announced its 120Hz display for next generation flagship at an event in China yesterday. While we are expecting to see Samsung, Huawei and Apple also adopt 120Hz display, the 144Hz might give Nubia a clear lead in the smartphone market. It needs to be seen whether the display works at 144Hz at all times or drops frames like Pixel 4 series does at times.

Story Timeline