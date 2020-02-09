We’ve been hearing about a new Nubia gaming phone that was going to feature 144Hz refresh rate for quite some time now. The Nubia Red Magic 5G is that phone, and it is set to be unveiled in less than a month at the MWC 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.

Featuring a 144Hz display, the Nubia Red Magic 5G will be the world’s first dedicated gaming smartphone with a panel that refreshes this fast. Further, it will also be the phone with officially the smoothest display yet since other brands are offering a maximum of 120Hz.

The confirmation of the new phone comes from Chinese Social Media site Weibo. Nubia President Ni Fei took to Weibo to make the announcement. The President also shared a few posters that point to the phone’s upcoming specifications. One of the images flaunts the backside of the phone. In the image, the Red Magic 5G is shown to feature a center-aligned vertical triple-camera setup. There is also the brand’s ‘Red Magic’ tag and the company logo.

Nubia Red Magic 5G specifications

Under the hood, the Nubia Red Magic is expected to feature powerful specifications. These include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC along with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. Further, the phone will feature a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main camera lens. There is no word on the specifications of the other two lenses as of now.

Nubia’s Red Magic 3S gained a lot of popularity for featuring a cooling fan inside the phone. The company is now bringing the cooling even to its fast charging technology. The Red Magic 5G is expected to feature “air-cooled fast charging solution” which will prevent the battery of the phone from heating up too fast.

The technology will also help increase the longevity of the smartphone battery. The Nubia Red Magic 5G was first expected to come with 80W fast charging. However, it is now revealed that the phone will feature only 55W charging. It, however, should still be one of the fastest charging smartphones out there.