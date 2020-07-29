Nubia Red Magic 5S launched with Snapdragon 865

One of the brands bringing out some of the most innovative dedicated gaming smartphones lately has been Nubia. The brand launched the Nubia Red Magic 5G back in March this year and now, we already have the Red Magic 5S. The new update to the phone brings in some more improvements to the device enabling it to churn out even more performance than before, apparently even more efficiently. Also Read - Nubia Red Magic 5S phone teased, could launch soon

The main addition to the Nubia Red Magic 5S is the silver-plated cooling pad. The company claims that the new cooling pad will deliver better and faster results than the conventional copper pipes that are used in most smartphones. This results in lower throttling on the device. One of the highlights of the Red Magic 5G was the inbuilt fan that spins at 15,000 RPM to cool the phone down faster. This fan also makes its way to the new Red Magic 5S.

Nubia Red Magic 5S specifications

We have a 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display on the Nubia Red Magic 5S. There are small bezels on the top and bottom. The display still refreshes at 144 Hz and has a touch sampling rate of 320 Hz, which provides optimal performance in competitive gaming.

The back of the phone features a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary camera. There is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. In typical gaming-smartphone-fashion, we also have RGB lighting on the phone.

Under the hood, the Nubia Red Magic 5S is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC along with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM on the top variant. There is also 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is still powered by the Red Magic OS on top of Android 10. The device is kept running by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging. The Red Magic 5S will be available in two colors. The first is an all-silver finish while the other is a dual-tone Red and Blue colored one. While the phone has only been launched in China as of now, we can expect a global launch later this year.