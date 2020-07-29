comscore Nubia Red Magic 5S launched with Snapdragon 865 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Nubia Red Magic 5S launched with Snapdragon 865, improved cooling and 144Hz refresh rate
News

Nubia Red Magic 5S launched with Snapdragon 865, improved cooling and 144Hz refresh rate

News

Check out what is new in the Nubia Red Magic 5S, the latest gaming smartphone by Nubia which now features a Snapdragon 865 chipset along with improved, silver-plated cooling.

  • Published: July 29, 2020 11:30 AM IST
Nubia Red Magic 5S

One of the brands bringing out some of the most innovative dedicated gaming smartphones lately has been Nubia. The brand launched the Nubia Red Magic 5G back in March this year and now, we already have the Red Magic 5S. The new update to the phone brings in some more improvements to the device enabling it to churn out even more performance than before, apparently even more efficiently. Also Read - Nubia Red Magic 5S phone teased, could launch soon

The main addition to the Nubia Red Magic 5S is the silver-plated cooling pad. The company claims that the new cooling pad will deliver better and faster results than the conventional copper pipes that are used in most smartphones. This results in lower throttling on the device. One of the highlights of the Red Magic 5G was the inbuilt fan that spins at 15,000 RPM to cool the phone down faster. This fan also makes its way to the new Red Magic 5S. Also Read - Nubia Red Magic 5G Transparent Edition goes for pre-order in China

Watch: OnePlus Nord Review

Nubia Red Magic 5S specifications

We have a 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display on the Nubia Red Magic 5S. There are small bezels on the top and bottom. The display still refreshes at 144 Hz and has a touch sampling rate of 320 Hz, which provides optimal performance in competitive gaming. Also Read - Nubia Play 5G with 144Hz AMOLED display, massive 5100mAh battery and more launched in China

The back of the phone features a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary camera. There is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. In typical gaming-smartphone-fashion, we also have RGB lighting on the phone.

OnePlus Nord fails bend test, cracks under pressure

Also Read

OnePlus Nord fails bend test, cracks under pressure

Under the hood, the Nubia Red Magic 5S is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC along with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM on the top variant. There is also 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is still powered by the Red Magic OS on top of Android 10. The device is kept running by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging. The Red Magic 5S will be available in two colors. The first is an all-silver finish while the other is a dual-tone Red and Blue colored one. While the phone has only been launched in China as of now, we can expect a global launch later this year.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 29, 2020 11:30 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Nubia Red Magic 5S launched with Snapdragon 865
News
Nubia Red Magic 5S launched with Snapdragon 865
Techno Spark Power 2 with 6,000mAh battery to go on sale today

News

Techno Spark Power 2 with 6,000mAh battery to go on sale today

Realme Fest on Flipkart: Check best deals

News

Realme Fest on Flipkart: Check best deals

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12 pm

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12 pm

Amazfit Bip S Lite to go on sale today: Check details

News

Amazfit Bip S Lite to go on sale today: Check details

Most Popular

OnePlus Nord Review- The thunder strikes again, almost

Realme 6i First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Review

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Nubia Red Magic 5S launched with Snapdragon 865

MIUI 12 to bring Back Tap gestures like iOS 14 with future updates

Techno Spark Power 2 with 6,000mAh battery to go on sale today

Realme Fest on Flipkart: Check best deals

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12 pm

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Huawei Watch GT 2 vs Watch GT 2e: How to choose the right smartwatch?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nubia Red Magic 5S launched with Snapdragon 865

News

Nubia Red Magic 5S launched with Snapdragon 865
Best Mobile for Gaming in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile for Gaming in India in 2020
Lenovo Legion will charge completely in 30 minutes

Gaming

Lenovo Legion will charge completely in 30 minutes
Nubia chief teases Red Magic 5S, could launch soon

News

Nubia chief teases Red Magic 5S, could launch soon
Asus ROG Phone 3 press render leak, shows a familiar design

Gaming

Asus ROG Phone 3 press render leak, shows a familiar design

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Prime Day सेल पर OnePlus 7T, Samsung Galaxy M31 और इन फोन्स पर मिलेंगे धमाकेदार ऑफर्स

Gionee का ये फोन 10,000Ah बैटरी के साथ होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस!

Realme C15 फोन 5 कैमरा, Helio G35 SoC, 6,000mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Vivo Y51s 5G स्मार्टफोन 5 कैमरा, 6GB रैम, 128GB स्टोरेज, Samsung प्रोसेसर के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Infinix Hot 9 pro की सेल आज Flipkart पर दोपहर 12 बजे, 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी हैं फीचर्स

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India
OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup
Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability

News

Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability

News

Nubia Red Magic 5S launched with Snapdragon 865
News
Nubia Red Magic 5S launched with Snapdragon 865
MIUI 12 to bring Back Tap gestures like iOS 14 with future updates

News

MIUI 12 to bring Back Tap gestures like iOS 14 with future updates
Techno Spark Power 2 with 6,000mAh battery to go on sale today

News

Techno Spark Power 2 with 6,000mAh battery to go on sale today
Realme Fest on Flipkart: Check best deals

News

Realme Fest on Flipkart: Check best deals
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12 pm

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12 pm

new arrivals in india

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers