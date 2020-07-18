comscore Nubia Red Magic 5S phone teased online | BGR India
Nubia Red Magic 5S phone teased, could launch soon

The company's successor to the Red Magic 5G is tipped to use the latest Snapdragon 865+ processor.

  • Updated: July 18, 2020 4:14 PM IST
Nubia Red Magic 5G Transparent Edition

Nubia is all set to the launch Red Magic 5S smartphone very soon. This development was confirmed by Nubia’s President Ni Fei, who posted this teaser on Weibo this week. The image below says, Beyond Plus, and this most likely suggests the Red Magic 5S will use the Snapdragon 865+ processor. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 press render leak, shows a familiar design

nubia Also Read - Nubia Red Magic 5G Transparent Edition goes for pre-order in China

We already know that Asus is using this chipset for its ROG Phone III, and so is Lenovo for its Legion gaming phone. And now it seems Red Magic 5S will join the gang, using the latest flagship SoC in the market. Having said that, Nubia is yet to share the official launch date for the new Red Magic phone. Also Read - Nubia Play 5G with 144Hz AMOLED display, massive 5100mAh battery and more launched in China

Watch: Weekly News Roundup – June 17

Nubia launched its the Nubia Red Magic 5G in China earlier this year. At 144Hz the smartphone comes with the highest refresh rate display on any mobile yet. It came with the latest flagship chipset from Qualcomm – the Snapdragon 865, offering up to 16GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage, dual-mode 5G connectivity and a 64MP main camera. It also features an advanced air-cooling system that combines a fan with a heat-sink chamber.

Nubia Red Magic 5G: Features, specifications

The Nubia Red Magic 5G features 6.65-inch FHD+ (2340x1080pixels) AMOLED panel with thin bezels on top and bottom. On the front it has a 8-megapixel selfie camera along with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. Like we mentioned earlier the display has 144Hz refresh rate accompanied by 240Hz touch-sensing which ensures lightning-fast reaction.

Nubia Red Magic 5S phone teased, could launch soon

The smartphone has an aluminum back panel with a triple-camera setup. These include a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide snapper and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Being a gaming smartphone the rear-panel also features an RGB light strip. It also comes with shoulder triggers that now have an impressive 300Hz sampling rate. It has a battery with 4,500mAh capacity that can quick charge at 55W. In terms of software it comes with Red Magic OS which sits on top of Android 10.

  • Published Date: July 18, 2020 4:11 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 18, 2020 4:14 PM IST

