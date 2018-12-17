comscore
Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone to launch on December 20 in India

Up until now, the Nubia Red Magic was only available in China.

  • Published: December 17, 2018 4:52 PM IST
ZTE sub-brand Nubia is officially bringing the Red Magic gaming smartphone to India on December 20. The company has put a teaser promo on Nubia India official Twitter page confirming the same. The smartphone was first launched earlier this year, but it was only meant for the Chinese market. With the successor Red Magic Mars now being launched in China, it appears that the company is now tapping on new gaming smartphone segment in India with the launch of Nubia Red Magic.

The Red Magic will be Nubia’s first gaming-centric smartphone in the country. The gaming smartphone comes with power-packed internals, and among its highlights is the air-cooling technology. It boasts thermal dissipation apart from its gaming mode that optimizes performance.

Additionally, the Nubia Red Magic also features a 16.8 million colour RGB LED back panel and an aviation-grade aluminum alloy build with a diamond-cut surface and ‘vector aesthetics’.

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Review: If gaming is your passion

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Review: If gaming is your passion

Nubia Red Magic Specifications and Features

The Nubia Red Magic features a 6-inch LTPS display with 1080×2160 pixels resolution. Nubia said it has included NEG Dinorex T2X-1 glass for prolonged and rough use. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s previous-gen flagship chipset Snapdragon 835 with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

Watch Video: PUBG Beryl M762 – All you need to know

As for the camera, there’s a 24-megapixel f/1.7 rear camera. Up front, there’s an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 wide-angle lens for selfies or video calling. The smartphone is further fueled by a 3,800mAh battery with support for fast charging. Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and support for DTS sound. It runs a new Red Magic launcher based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Nubia Red Magic

Nubia Red Magic
Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 835 SoC
24MP
  Published Date: December 17, 2018 4:52 PM IST

Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China
Fortnite 7.10 update with Driftboard vehicle has been delayed
Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro
Moto G7 Play key specifications, features revealed on EEC site

Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official

Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official
Nokia 3.1 Plus 3GB RAM variant on discount

Nokia 3.1 Plus 3GB RAM variant on discount
Indian Telecom export body seeks ban on Chinese telecom gears

Indian Telecom export body seeks ban on Chinese telecom gears
How to watch today's Micromax smartphone launch

How to watch today's Micromax smartphone launch
5G ecosystem to be auction-ready by August 2019: Aruna Sundararajan

5G ecosystem to be auction-ready by August 2019: Aruna Sundararajan

हिंदी समाचार

माइक्रोमैक्स ने दो नॉच डिजाइन वाले स्मार्टफोन किए लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Gionee ने भारत में लॉन्च किए ये 3 शानदार स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Mi A2 की कुछ यूनिट्स को मिलना शुरू हुआ एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई अपडेट, आज होगा ऑफिशियली रोल-आउट

ECC पर Moto G7 Play स्मार्टफोन के फीचर्स लीक

शाओमी Play स्मार्टफोन 24 दिसंबर को होगा ऑफिशियली लॉन्च

Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official
Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official
Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China

Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China
Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro

Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro
Lenovo Z5s launched in China

Lenovo Z5s launched in China
Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights

Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights