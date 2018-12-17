Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone to launch on December 20 in India

ZTE sub-brand Nubia is officially bringing the Red Magic gaming smartphone to India on December 20. The company has put a teaser promo on Nubia India official Twitter page confirming the same. The smartphone was first launched earlier this year, but it was only meant for the Chinese market. With the successor Red Magic Mars now being launched in China, it appears that the company is now tapping on new gaming smartphone segment in India with the launch of Nubia Red Magic.

The Red Magic will be Nubia’s first gaming-centric smartphone in the country. The gaming smartphone comes with power-packed internals, and among its highlights is the air-cooling technology. It boasts thermal dissipation apart from its gaming mode that optimizes performance.

Additionally, the Nubia Red Magic also features a 16.8 million colour RGB LED back panel and an aviation-grade aluminum alloy build with a diamond-cut surface and ‘vector aesthetics’.

Nubia Red Magic Specifications and Features

The Nubia Red Magic features a 6-inch LTPS display with 1080×2160 pixels resolution. Nubia said it has included NEG Dinorex T2X-1 glass for prolonged and rough use. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s previous-gen flagship chipset Snapdragon 835 with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

As for the camera, there’s a 24-megapixel f/1.7 rear camera. Up front, there’s an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 wide-angle lens for selfies or video calling. The smartphone is further fueled by a 3,800mAh battery with support for fast charging. Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and support for DTS sound. It runs a new Red Magic launcher based on Android 8.1 Oreo.