Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone launched with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 835: Price and Specifications

Nubia Red Magic from ZTE is a flagship smartphone aimed specifically at mobile gamers in the Indian market.

  • Published: December 19, 2018 2:12 PM IST
zte nubia red magic review back 2

Nubia has finally announced the price of its Red Magic gaming smartphone in India. The Red Magic is the first gaming smartphone from Nubia in India and it was first introduced in China way back in April. The smartphone is one of the many devices trying to appeal to gamers in the country. It is also one of the most unique looking devices right now with its RGB LED at the back and it will compete with the Xiaomi Poco F1, Asus Zenfone 5Z, OnePlus 6T and Asus ROG Phone at its price.

Nubia Red Magic: Price in India

The Nubia Red Magic is priced at Rs 29,999 in India and will be available exclusively from Amazon India. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting December 20. The company says the first few lucky buyers will be able to win exclusive gaming RedMagic Nerdz earphones.

Nubia Red Magic: Specifications and Features

The smartphone packs a 6-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and supports 18:9 aspect ratio. The Nubia Red Magic is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. One of the unique aspects of the Red Magic is its design with wedges and contours on the back that will appeal to gamers.

Nubia Red Magic Review: If gaming is your passion

The smartphone is made out of anodized aluminum and includes a dual air convection cooling system that is made up of three cooling ports, extra layers of graphite for faster cooling and smoother gameplay. The smartphone also includes a software called GameBoost that has been optimized for 128 games to improve performance and increase loading speeds.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Hands-On

For imaging, the Nubia Red Magic features a 24-megapixel rear camera with Samsung 5K2X7SX sensor supporting f/1.7 aperture. At the back, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with SK hynix HI-846 sensor and f/2.0 aperture. “The launch of Red Magic has especially been crafted for the rising gaming community in India and will be a benchmark in its segment,” said Dheeraj Kukreja, Director, nubia India.

हिंदी समाचार

नूबिया रेड मैजिक गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन 8GB रैम के साथ भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और कीमत

गूगल और फेसबुक नियम उल्लंघन पर 450,000 डॉलर का करेंगे भुगतान

साउथ कोरियन सबवे पर स्पॉट हुआ Samsung Galaxy S10

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 को मिली नई अपडेट, कैमरा परफॉर्मेंस के साथ सिस्टम में हुए कई सुधार

Vodafone New Year Offer: प्रीपेड रिचार्ज पर पाएं Amazon Pay वाउचर

