Nubia Red Magic phone clears 3C certification, to support 55W charger

Nubia Red Magic phone clears 3C certification, to support 55W fast charger

Nubia will unveil the successor to the Nubia Red Magic 3s in the coming weeks as the handset has cleared 3C certification, meaning the launch is closer.

  • Published: January 20, 2020 7:41 PM IST
Nubia Red Magic 3s

Nubia is soon expected to launch its first 5G Red Magic phone soon. The company will unveil the successor to the Nubia Red Magic 3s in the coming weeks as the handset has cleared 3C certification, meaning the launch is closer. The device with model designation NX659J has already passed the necessary tests to be certified, as per the document. This suggests that the brand all set for actual market release.

Nubia Red Magic leaked details

The listing also revealed that the new Nubia Red Magic phone will offer support for 5G connectivity. It will be paired with a 5G mobile modem. It is likely to pack Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset, as suggested by previous leaks. The upcoming Nubia Red Magic phone will support a 55W charger, which might be included in the box, GSMArena reports.

Previous leaks suggested that the phone’s display will support 144Hz refresh rate. It is not surprising that Nubia is taking a page from gaming devices. Smartphone makers are waking up to demand fast refresh rate screen from consumers. We have seen up to 120Hz display on gaming-centric phones like Razer Phone 2 and Asus ROG Phone II. However, consumer-centric devices like Google Pixel 4 XL, Realme X2 Pro, and OnePlus 7T have adopted 90Hz display.

Nubia Red Magic 3s Review: Taking on Asus' top-notch gaming phone

Nubia Red Magic 3s Review: Taking on Asus' top-notch gaming phone

OnePlus announced its 120Hz display for next-generation flagship at an event in China. While we are expecting to see Samsung, Huawei and Apple also adopt 120Hz display, the 144Hz might give Nubia a clear lead in the smartphone market. It needs to be seen whether the display works at 144Hz at all times or drops frames like Pixel 4 series does at times. Besides, the Nubia Red Magic 3s is currently available for Rs 35,999 via Flipkart.

Features  Red Magic 3S
Price 35999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display AMOLED-6.65-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Single – 48MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 5,000mAh

  • Published Date: January 20, 2020 7:41 PM IST

