Nubia RedMagic 5S global launch confirmed for September 2

Nubia RedMagic 5S gaming phone has global launch confirmed for September 2

The Nubia RedMagic 5S will launch globally on September 2. Nubia uses a Snapdragon 865 chipset and advanced cooling systems in the phone.

  Published: August 29, 2020 12:04 PM IST
Nubia Red Magic 5S

Announced earlier this month in China, the Nubia RedMagic 5S gaming phone had its global launch confirmed for September 2 in Sonic Silver and Pulse colors. The device is already on pre-order on RedMagic’s global website, with prices starting at $ 579. Also Read - Nubia Watch launched with eSIM support, flexible AMOLED display

The list of countries where the device will be available includes the United States, Canada, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Macau, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Also Read - Nubia Red Magic 5S launched with Snapdragon 865, improved cooling and 144Hz refresh rate

Nubia RedMagic 5S specifications

The device features a 6.65-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution (2340 x 1080) and a 19.5: 9 aspect ratio. It has a 144Hz refresh rate and touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz, for greater accuracy during games. The smartphone comes equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with Adreno 650 GPU. Also Read - Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

It comes in 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage capacity. That is based on the UFS (Universal Flash Storage) 3.1 standard. It also has a 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging up to 55W. As a game-oriented phone, the RedMagic 5S has an ICE 4.0 liquid cooling system with Turbo Fan. It can also be used in conjunction with the RedMagic Ice Dock accessory. It helps cool its components even further.

The RedMagic 5S camera setup includes an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f / 2.0 aperture. At the back, it has a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The device also supports video recording with 8K resolution at 15fps, 4K at 30 / 60fps with the rear cameras.

The new gaming phone’s connectivity options include support for 5G (AS, NSA), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Other features offered by the device include support for GPS, fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor. And support for Game Space 2.1, allowing the user to have more control over their experience.

  Published Date: August 29, 2020 12:04 PM IST

Best Sellers