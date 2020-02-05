comscore Nubia teases whopping 80W charging technology in 5G phone
Nubia teases whopping 80W charging technology in 5G phone

Looking at the details, Voltage can be observed at 8.4 Volts while the current is at 9.6 Ampere. In simpler terms, this translates to a fast charging rate upwards of 80W that is higher than 65W but a bit lower than true 100W charging rates.

Nubia Red Magic 3s 5

Chinese handset maker Nubia has teased a forthcoming 5G phone with a crazy 80W charging capabilities. Ni Fei, the CEO and Co-Founder of Nubia, shared a post on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging website, to tease an upcoming 5G smartphone with an impressive 80W fast charging capabilities, GizmoChina has recently reported.

In the Weibo post, Fei posted an image as well which contained certain details and statistics regarding a smartphone being charged. Looking at the details, Voltage can be observed at 8.4 Volts while the current is at 9.6 Ampere. In simpler terms, this translates to a fast charging rate upwards of 80W that is higher than 65W but a bit lower than true 100W charging rates, the report added.

It is pertinent to note that devices that reach such high wattage over USB Power Delivery do it by increasing both their voltage and amperage, hitting the 20V maximum before ramping the current much above 3A.

Nubia is soon expected to launch its first 5G Red Magic phone, which might end up supporting a 55W charger. It is likely that the company might unveil it during MWC. The anticipated handset has cleared 3C certification with model number NX659J.

The listing also revealed that the new Nubia Red Magic phone will offer support for 5G connectivity. It will be paired with a 5G mobile modem. The upcoming Nubia Red Magic phone will support a 55W charger, which might be included in the box. It is likely to pack Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset, as suggested by previous leaks.

Written with inputs from IANS

Nubia teases whopping 80W charging technology in 5G phone

