India’s gaming phone market is finally getting some competition, especially after the launch of Nubia Red Magic 3 earlier this week. The device comes with a starting price of Rs 35,999. The company is now planning to release the next iteration of the handset. Furthermore, the upcoming Nubia Red Magic 4 smartphone will reportedly be launched by the end of this year.

“We are aiming to grab the top slot in the gaming smartphone market in India which is poised to grow. The gaming industry is expanding and gaming enthusiasts are more aware,” Pan Forrest, Vice President, E-Commerce Business, Nubia India, told IANS. “Considering the prospects, we will launch the next iteration – the Red Magic 4 in India by the end of 2019,” Forrest said.

Gamers in India are reportedly spending about seven hours each week playing online games. Moreover, about 23.4 per cent players play for more than seven hours each week and 11.4 per cent more than 12 hours a week. This information was recently shared by US-based cloud services provider Limelight Networks.

Nubia Red Magic 3 price in India

Essentially, Nubia has pitted the Red Magic 3 against the likes of ASUS ROG phone and the Black Shark 2. The former cost Rs 69,999 and the latter is priced at Rs 39,999, respectively. The Nubia Red magic 3 will be available via Flipkart starting June 27 in two configurations. The 8GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 35,999, while the 12GB/256GB model cost Rs 46,999.

The Red Magic 3 offers “liquid cooling” and uses advanced thermal modeling techniques. “The passive cooling system typically contains a heat pipe with a liquid inside that helps keep the CPU cool. It features a state-of-the-art liquid cooling technology with an internal turbo fan,” noted Dheeraj Kukreja, Director, Nubia India.

Nubia Red Magic 3 specifications, features

The Red Magic 3 sports gaming-centric features including an internal turbo fan, capacitive shoulder triggers and stereo speakers. Furthermore, the handset offers support for 90Hz HDR display. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, paired with 8GB and 12GB RAM configurations.

There is also a 48-megapixel primary sensor at the back. The company has also added massive a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. In addition, it supports 27W fast-charging tech. Moreover, the dual-SIM gaming device runs Android Pie operating system. There are also dual front-facing stereo speakers, DTS:X and 3D sound support for a cinematic soundscape.

– With inputs from IANS

