comscore Nubia Red Magic 4 gaming phone to launch this year | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Nubia to launch Red Magic 4 gaming phone this year: All you need to know
News

Nubia to launch Red Magic 4 gaming phone this year: All you need to know

News

Nubia is all set to launch Red Magic 4 gaming phone this year, as per the company. It will be the sequel to the Red Magic 3 phone.

  • Published: June 20, 2019 8:40 AM IST
nubia red magic 3

India’s gaming phone market is finally getting some competition, especially after the launch of Nubia Red Magic 3 earlier this week. The device comes with a starting price of Rs 35,999. The company is now planning to release the next iteration of the handset. Furthermore, the upcoming Nubia Red Magic 4 smartphone will reportedly be launched by the end of this year.

“We are aiming to grab the top slot in the gaming smartphone market in India which is poised to grow. The gaming industry is expanding and gaming enthusiasts are more aware,” Pan Forrest, Vice President, E-Commerce Business, Nubia India, told IANS. “Considering the prospects, we will launch the next iteration – the Red Magic 4 in India by the end of 2019,” Forrest said.

Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone launched in India, prices start at Rs 35,999: Features, specifications

Also Read

Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone launched in India, prices start at Rs 35,999: Features, specifications

Gamers in India are reportedly spending about seven hours each week playing online games. Moreover, about 23.4 per cent players play for more than seven hours each week and 11.4 per cent more than 12 hours a week. This information was recently shared by US-based cloud services provider Limelight Networks.

Nubia Red Magic 3 price in India

Essentially, Nubia has pitted the Red Magic 3 against the likes of ASUS ROG phone and the Black Shark 2. The former cost Rs 69,999 and the latter is priced at Rs 39,999, respectively. The Nubia Red magic 3 will be available via Flipkart starting June 27 in two configurations. The 8GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 35,999, while the 12GB/256GB model cost Rs 46,999.

Watch: Android Q First Look

The Red Magic 3 offers “liquid cooling” and uses advanced thermal modeling techniques. “The passive cooling system typically contains a heat pipe with a liquid inside that helps keep the CPU cool. It features a state-of-the-art liquid cooling technology with an internal turbo fan,” noted Dheeraj Kukreja, Director, Nubia India.

Nubia Red Magic 3 specifications, features

The Red Magic 3 sports gaming-centric features including an internal turbo fan, capacitive shoulder triggers and stereo speakers. Furthermore, the handset offers support for 90Hz HDR display. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, paired with 8GB and 12GB RAM configurations.

There is also a 48-megapixel primary sensor at the back. The company has also added massive a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. In addition, it supports 27W fast-charging tech. Moreover, the dual-SIM gaming device runs Android Pie operating system. There are also dual front-facing stereo speakers, DTS:X and 3D sound support for a cinematic soundscape.

– With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

nubia Red Magic 3

nubia Red Magic 3

35999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP
  • Published Date: June 20, 2019 8:40 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan on sale in India
thumb-img
News
Huawei Nova 5 series details leaked ahead of June 21 launch
thumb-img
News
Google Pixel 4 series details leaked again
thumb-img
News
Nokia 8, 8 Sirocco get June Android security update

Editor's Pick

Nubia Red Magic 4 to debut this year, company cofirms
News
Nubia Red Magic 4 to debut this year, company cofirms
Huawei P30 Pro update brings DC dimming and more

News

Huawei P30 Pro update brings DC dimming and more

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch details revealed

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch details revealed

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite launching on June 21

Gaming

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite launching on June 21

Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan on sale in India

News

Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan on sale in India

Most Popular

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

Honor 20i review

Nubia Red Magic 4 to debut this year, company cofirms

Oppo 3rd most trusted smartphone brand in India: Report

Huawei P30 Pro update brings DC dimming and more

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch details revealed

Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan on sale in India

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nubia Red Magic 4 to debut this year, company cofirms

News

Nubia Red Magic 4 to debut this year, company cofirms
Best gaming smartphones to buy in India

Gaming

Best gaming smartphones to buy in India
Nubia Red Magic 3 vs OnePlus 7 vs Honor 20: Compared

News

Nubia Red Magic 3 vs OnePlus 7 vs Honor 20: Compared
Nubia Red Magic 3 vs Black Shark 2: Compared

News

Nubia Red Magic 3 vs Black Shark 2: Compared
Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Review

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M40 आज इन ऑफर्स के साथ दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan सेल पर आया: जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Noble Skiodo ने भारत में लॉन्च किया 40 इंच का स्मार्ट टीवी, 500 से ज्यादा ऐप करेंगी सपोर्ट

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Leaks: 7 अगस्त को New York में लॉन्च होगी Galaxy Note 10 सीरीज!

Redmi K20 Pro और Redmi K20 के भारत में लॉन्च होने में बचे हैं 4 हफ्ते, मनु कुमार जैन ने किया ट्विट

News

Nubia Red Magic 4 to debut this year, company cofirms
News
Nubia Red Magic 4 to debut this year, company cofirms
Oppo 3rd most trusted smartphone brand in India: Report

News

Oppo 3rd most trusted smartphone brand in India: Report
Huawei P30 Pro update brings DC dimming and more

News

Huawei P30 Pro update brings DC dimming and more
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch details revealed

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch details revealed
Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan on sale in India

News

Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan on sale in India