Nubia to ‘restart’ its gaming and wearable devices in India; to compete with OnePlus

Chinese smartphone maker Nubia has just revealed that it is planning to refresh its efforts in the Indian market. The company stated that it is set to “restart” in the market along with the launch of its gaming and wearable devices. Nubia is aiming at the top spot in the premium flagship smartphone segment, a spot that is currently occupied by China-based smartphone maker OnePlus. As per a report on ET, the company is planning to re-enter the market with its premium gaming smartphones and will use “its complete ecosystem” related to gaming smartphones from China.

The report quotes co-founder and Senior Vice President for Nubia, Ni Fei as saying, “2019 is when we build our brand in India. We want to restart in India… there is a big potential in India, and it is an important market for us.” He went on to add, “We want to challenge OnePlus in India. We want a leadership position in the premiums segment. Besides, we want to become the No. 1 gaming phone brand here.”

The report also noted that the company will need to beat a number of players in its quest to get to the top spot in the premium flagship smartphone segment including Samsung, and Apple in addition on OnePlus. Considering that Nubia is a sub-brand for Chinese smartphone maker ZTE, Fei clarified stating, “We operate independently but share R&D and patents with ZTE. Our management teams are separate.”

The company has also finalized a “big marketing investment” in the market for 2019 as part of its restart. The company noted that it is planning to launch its first gaming smartphone in the market in April which will be followed by the launch of Nubia Alpha. According to the report, both these devices will be priced between Rs 40,000 and Rs 30,000 market. In addition to this, the company is also planning to start local manufacturing in the market and discussions are on regarding the same.