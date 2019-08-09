Nubia, the sub-brand for Chinese smartphone maker ZTE has just announced its latest flagship smartphone, the Nubia Z20. The latest smartphone comes with top of the line hardware and some interesting design choices. According to the announcement, the device features two AMOLED displays along with Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The company has launched three different color variants of the smartphone including Black, Blue, and Orange. Nubia has launched the smartphone in the Chinese market and interested buyers can get one on pre-order. The device will go on sale starting from August 16 in China. Nubia is planning to launch the Nubia Z20 flagship smartphone internationally in September.

Nubia Z20 specifications and pricing details

According to a report by GSMArena, Nubia has priced the smartphone starting from 3,499 RMB for the base model. This model features 6GB RAM along with 128GB internal storage. The second variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at 3,699 RMB. The last device with 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage costs 4,199 RMB. Taking about the specifications of the smartphone, Nubia Z20 features a 6.42-inch FHD+ curved display with AMOLED panel. The front display does not feature any bezel or a front-facing camera. Moving to the back of the smartphone, we get the secondary display, we get a 5.1-inch HD+ AMOLED panel.

The report also confirmed that both screens can function independently of each other. Users can also switch apps between the displays. Rear display can also be used to map custom controls for the games. In addition, the backside also functions like an always-on display for users. The rear also features a triple camera setup on the top of the display in a horizontal layout. According to the specifications, the smartphone sports Android 9 Pie-based Nubia UI 7.0. The report also noted that this is not the first time that Nubia has launched a smartphone with two displays.

Previously, Nubia launched its Nubia X last year. For the camera, we get a 48-megapixel primary sensor with Sony IMX 585 sensor with OIS. Rest of the setup features a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide angle and an 8-megapixel sensor with a 3x optical zoom. Nubia has also added two LED flash units in the Z20. Users can also record up to 8K video at 15fps with the primary camera. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging, dual fingerprint scanners on both sides.