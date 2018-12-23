Nuclear capable Agni-IV successfully test fired off Odisha coast

Nuclear strategic ballistic missile Agni-IV was successfully test fired from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast on Sunday.

The Strategic Forces Command of Indian Army successfully test fired the surface-to-surface intermediate range ballistic missile from launchpad number-4 of the integrated test range at 8.30 a.m.

The missile was test-fired as a part of user training exercise, said defense sources.

The missile, which has the latest features to correct and guide itself for in-flight disturbances, is equipped with state of the art Avionics, 5th generation onboard computer and distributed architecture.

Earlier in December, Agni-V was successfully test fired from APJ Abdul Kalam Island.