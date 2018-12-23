comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Nuclear capable Agni-IV successfully test fired off Odisha coast
News

Nuclear capable Agni-IV successfully test fired off Odisha coast

News

Earlier in December, Agni-V was successfully test fired from APJ Abdul Kalam Island.

  • Published: December 23, 2018 2:01 PM IST
satellite-launch

Nuclear strategic ballistic missile Agni-IV was successfully test fired from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast on Sunday.

The Strategic Forces Command of Indian Army successfully test fired the surface-to-surface intermediate range ballistic missile from launchpad number-4 of the integrated test range at 8.30 a.m.

The missile was test-fired as a part of user training exercise, said defense sources.

The missile, which has the latest features to correct and guide itself for in-flight disturbances, is equipped with state of the art Avionics, 5th generation onboard computer and distributed architecture.

Earlier in December, Agni-V was successfully test fired from APJ Abdul Kalam Island.

  • Published Date: December 23, 2018 2:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Dell Inspiron 5000 series laptops launched in India: Price, Specifications
thumb-img
News
Apple iPad mini 5 and 9.7-inch iPad to arrive with thin bezel design next year
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 gets MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM based on Android 9 Pie
thumb-img
News
OnePlus caught cutting bezels of the OnePlus 6T in ads

Sponsored

Most Popular

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review

Meizu C9 Review

Blaupunkt 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD LED Smart TV Review

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Review

Dell Inspiron 5000 series laptops launched in India: Price, Specifications

Apple iPad mini 5 and 9.7-inch iPad to arrive with thin bezel design next year

Nuclear capable Agni-IV successfully test fired off Odisha coast

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 gets MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM based on Android 9 Pie

GST rate cut: 32-inch TVs and Power Banks to become cheaper

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nuclear capable Agni-IV successfully test fired off Odisha coast

News

Nuclear capable Agni-IV successfully test fired off Odisha coast
ISRO launches GSAT-7A communication satellite onboard GSLV-F11 rocket for Air Force

News

ISRO launches GSAT-7A communication satellite onboard GSLV-F11 rocket for Air Force
ISRO to launch military communications satellite GSAT-7A today

News

ISRO to launch military communications satellite GSAT-7A today
ISRO plans to reuse dead rockets in space to run science experiments

News

ISRO plans to reuse dead rockets in space to run science experiments
ISRO to launch GSAT-7A this month: Report

News

ISRO to launch GSAT-7A this month: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 रिव्यू: पावरफुल बैटरी के अलावा और भी बहुत कुछ है खास

शाओमी के इन दो स्मार्टफोन्स को अब नहीं मिलेगा सॉफ्टवेयर सपोर्ट

चीन पर 5 और देशों ने लगाया हैकिंग का आरोप

सैमसंग का पहला इन-स्क्रीन कैमरा फोन गैलेक्सी A8s चीन में हुआ बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत

Airtel ने फर्स्ट रीचार्ज ऑफर में नया 76 रुपये का प्लान जोड़ा, मिल रहे हैं ये फायदे

News

Dell Inspiron 5000 series laptops launched in India: Price, Specifications
News
Dell Inspiron 5000 series laptops launched in India: Price, Specifications
Apple iPad mini 5 and 9.7-inch iPad to arrive with thin bezel design next year

News

Apple iPad mini 5 and 9.7-inch iPad to arrive with thin bezel design next year
Nuclear capable Agni-IV successfully test fired off Odisha coast

News

Nuclear capable Agni-IV successfully test fired off Odisha coast
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 gets MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM based on Android 9 Pie

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 gets MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM based on Android 9 Pie
GST rate cut: 32-inch TVs and Power Banks to become cheaper

News

GST rate cut: 32-inch TVs and Power Banks to become cheaper