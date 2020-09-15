comscore Nvidia acquires ARM Holdings division $40 billion deal
Nvidia acquires ARM Holdings division $40 billion deal

With the acquisition of ARM, Nvidia known primarily for its graphics chips will further increase its presence in the mobile computing sector.

  • Published: September 15, 2020 3:18 PM IST
Jensen Huang CEO and Founder of Nvidia

Nvidia has just announced its purchase agreement of semiconductor company ARM for $40 billion officially. With the acquisition of ARM, the manufacturer known primarily for its graphics chips will further increase its presence in the mobile computing sector, especially when it comes to bringing AI (artificial intelligence) technology to industry platforms such as smartphones, PCs, and cars autonomous. Also Read - Intel announces new 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors, Intel Evo and new logo

The combination of the two companies brings together Nvidia‘s leading AI computing platform with ARM’s vast ecosystem to create the premier computing company for the artificial intelligence era. The manufacturers’ strategy promises to “accelerate innovation while expanding into large, high-growth markets”. SoftBank will remain committed to ARM’s long-term success through its stake in NVIDIA, estimated at less than 10 per cent. Also Read - Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs; India prices out

With the purchase of ARM, Nvidia once again has the power to compete at the top of the mobile and connected market. With the enormous strength in the CPU/GPU market, Nvidia had placed itself ahead of other companies like Intel, AMD and Qualcomm in the area of ​​mobile CPUs. Also Read - Lenovo Legion 7i gaming laptop to launch in India today; check expected price, specifications

The first impact that comes with thinking about the recent purchase of ARM is that Snapdragon is now a product based on Nvidia technology. ARM will also benefit from joining forces, gaining even more support for the R&D (Research and Development) sectors, as well as access to the entire Nvidia product package. Nvidia also said it would build an AI supercomputer equipped with ARM CPUs at the company’s headquarters in Cambridge, England.

Transaction details

In the official statement, both companies highlighted that ARM will still maintain its licensing model open and neutral with existing customers. The transaction was approved by the boards of directors of Nvidia, SBG and ARM. The details show that Nvidia will pay SoftBank a total of $21.5 billion in Nvidia common shares and $12 billion in cash, which includes $2 billion at the time of signing.

The proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals for the United Kingdom, China, the European Union, and the United States. The transaction is likely to close in approximately 18 months.

