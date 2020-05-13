comscore Nvidia CEO may launch world’s largest graphics card | BGR India
Nvidia CEO teases ‘world’s largest graphics card’ for GTC 2020 in a quirky video

Just hours before the official keynote, the company posted a new teaser to generate some hype. Let’s check out the latest Nvidia teaser regarding GTC 2020.

  • Published: May 13, 2020 5:28 PM IST
Graphics Processing Units (GPU) giant Nvidia seems to be gearing up for GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2020. The company founder Jensen Huang is all set to deliver the keynote presentation on May 14, 2020. As part of the keynote address, Huang is likely to share details regarding the next generation of GPU series. Recent reports have indicated that Nvidia is looking at launching its GeForce RTX 3000 series at the launch event. In addition, the company is also expected to launch new GPUs for the professional and industrial markets. Just hours before the official keynote, the company posted a new teaser to generate some hype. Let’s check out the latest Nvidia teaser regarding GTC 2020. Also Read - Nvidia RTX Voice: How to get started and remove background disturbance from your video calls

Nvidia teases the world’s largest graphics card; details

According to VentureBeat, Nvidia teased the world’s largest graphics card in a new teaser to generate hype for GTC 2020. As part of the teaser, Huang took out the GPU from an oven to showcase the graphics card. The report claims that Huang was cooking this for some time in his kitchen. There are no official details regarding this upcoming GPU in the market. It is likely that this device is meant for industrial or high-end professional use. One could see multiple GPU units on the top of the card. Inspecting the video, we can also see that the card is quite hefty. It is possible that this may focus on machine learning, neural networks, and more.

The company has already teased the launch of its much anticipated, next-generation GPU architecture, Ampere. Nvidia is likely to launch its’ GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 GPUs in the market. Past report have anticipated about a 75 percent increase in performance as compared to the current generation.

Nvidia teases next generation graphics cards at GTC 2020 keynote on May 14

Nvidia teases next generation graphics cards at GTC 2020 keynote on May 14

Upcoming GPU architecture will likely use the 7-nm manufacturing process with the help of TSMC. This generation is likely to feature dedicated CUDA, Tensor, and RT cores. Nvidia will also live stream the keynote for all its fans on its YouTube channel.

