Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080 price in India revealed

Nvidia has revealed the price of the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 in India. The new Ada Lovelace-gen GPUs start at Rs 99,500 in the country.

Nvidia RTX 40 series

Nvidia launched the all-new RTX 40-series GPUs at its live launch event held on Tuesday. The company announced GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 GPUs on the latest Ada Lovelace architecture. The GPUs will be available later this year in different markets and will also come to India. Nvidia has now revealed the India prices of the GPUs and has also given us an official availability timeline, let’s take a look. Also Read - Nvidia RTX 4090, RTX 4080 with the new 'Ada Lovelace' architecture unveiled

RTX 4090, RTX 4080 India price, availability

The Nvidia RTX 4090 costs Rs 1,77,000 in India for the sole 24GB VRAM variant. The RTX 4080 starts at Rs 99,500 for the 12GB variant and Rs 1,33,000 for the Rs 16GB variant. If we compare the Indian pricing with the US pricing, there’s a big difference.

The RTX 4090 costs $1,599 in the US, which roughly translates to Rs 1,27,483. The RTX 4080 starts at $899 (approximately Rs 71,674) for the 12GB variant and $1,199 (roughly Rs 95,647) for the 16GB variant.

As you can see, for the price of an RTX 4080 16GB variant in India, you can get an RTX 4090 with a whopping 24GB of VRAM.

The RTX 4090 will be available in India starting October 12, while the RTX 4080 will be available from November.

RTX 4090, RTX 4080 specifications and features

The new GPUs bring a lot to the table. The RTX 40 series comes in the Ada Lovelace generation and brings improvements in Ray Tracing, has DLSS 3.o, and comes with an optimized Dual Axial Flow Through System.

Coming to the specs, the RTX 4090 has 16,384 CUDA cores and a base clock speed of 2.23GHz. It has a boost clock speed of 2.52GHz. It comes with  1,321 Tensor-TFLOPs, 191 RT-TFLOPs, and 83 Shader-TFLOPs.

On the other hand, the RTX 4080 with 12GB VRAM has 7,680 CUDA Cores with a base clock speed of 2.31GHz and a boost clock speed of 2.61GHz. It has 639 Tensor-TFLOPs, 92 RT-TFLOPs, and 40 Shader-TFLOPs.

The RTX 4080 with 16GB VRAM comes with 9,728 CUDA Cores. It has a base clock speed of 2.21GHz and a boost clock speed of 2.51GHz. It has 780 Tensor-TFLOPs, 112 RT-TFLOPs, and 49 Shader-TFLOPs of power.

While both cards have been upgraded and are said to offer improved performance, they still take almost the same power as the older generation cards. Nvidia suggests an 850W power supply for the RTX 4090 and a 700/750W power supply for the 12GB/16GB RTX 4080.

  • Published Date: September 21, 2022 2:52 PM IST
