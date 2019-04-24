Nvidia launches GTX 1650 GPU at Rs 12,999, announces GeForce GTX 16-series laptop GPUs

American graphics card manufacturing company Nvidia has launched its cheapest GPU of the Turing family yet, the GTX 1650, with prices starting at Rs 12,999 in India. This new GPU is being marketed as the go to card for entry level gamers who want a card that would be able to take care of games at Full HD resolutions. This has been launched worldwide and has been priced at $149 in the US.

In terms of performance the GTX 1650 has been touted to be up to twice as good as the four-year-old GeForce GTX 950 and up to 70 percent better than the currently popular GeForce GTX 1050. The GeForce GTX 1650 is the newest entrant to Nvidia’s new budget GeForce GTX 16-series of GPUs that already consist of GeForce GTX 1660 and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.

The GeForce GTX 1650 uses the “TU117” Turing GPU architecture that has been featured in the flagship GTX 20-series of GPUs from the company. But it does not include the native Ray-tracing capabilities that the flagship cards are capable of. This Nvidia expects, will not matter to the budget gamers since better performance is more important than Ray-tracing and there aren’t many games yet that support the technology yet.

Nvidia writes that the new GeForce GTX 1650 TU117 with Turing GPU features 896 execution units known as CUDA cores, has a base clock speed of 1485MHz and a boost speed of 1665MHz. The GeForce GTX 1650 GPUs will come with 4GB GDDR5 RAM on a 128-bit bus, and will have a total memory bandwidth of 128GBps. What is important is that the GPU will not require external power and can run off using the 75W that the PCIe bus provides. This is a great feature to retain because this means that older systems that come with lower power supply units can still run the card without having to upgrade it.

GeForce GTX 1650 boards are available starting today from the add-in card providers, including ASUS, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galaxy, Gigabyte, Innovision 3D, MSI, Palit, PNY and Zotac. Nvidia says that pricing and features will vary based on partner designs and region. Asus announced two models of the GTX 1650, one that will be a Dual Edition priced at Rs 13,500 plus taxes, and the Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1650 which is priced at Rs 16,500 plus taxes.

Nvidia has also announced laptop variants of the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and and GeForce GTX 1650, and the company specifies that the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti will deliver up to 4 times the performance over the four-year-old GeForce GTX 960M GPU and older GPUs.