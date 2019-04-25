Nvidia reportedly working on a 2-in-1 Shield tablet

Nvidia is reportedly working on a 2-in-1 shield tablet as new code found in the company’s Shield Experience software suggests the same. A fresh report suggests that Nvidia is working on software for a new device, which is codenamed as “Mystique.” One will be able to use the device as a laptop if attached with a keyboard, identical to Google’s Pixel Slate, which was launched last year.

“The source code published online by NVIDIA reveals some possible hardware specifications for “mystique,” suggesting it could be a 2-in-1 PC like the Microsoft Surface Book,” XDA Developers reports. Furthermore, in the past, Nvidia was developing “mystique” with the Tegra X2, so that it can be used with the device. But, recent commits showed Tegra Xavier, instead of the Tegra X2. Additionally, the Tegra Xavier is a powerful chipset “intended for automotive and AI computing,” which is seen on the Jetson AGX Xavier module.

Last year’s source code suggested that “mystique” could feature a 13.5-inch 3000×2000 (3:2) LCD display from Panasonic. The panel seems to be big for a standalone tablet, but it makes sense for a 2-in-1 hybrid device. The mentioned source also revealed that one will be able to switch between three UI modes, which includes desktop, tablet and dynamic. When you attach a keyboard with the device, the desktop mode will directly kick-in.

However, this feature in the code isn’t new as it was spotted in production builds back in the year 2018. In the year 2016, Nvidia reportedly cancelled plans of building any Shield products, but the report suggests that the company might have been working on a 2-in-1 hybrid device for quite some time now. Separately, Nvidia recently launched its wallet-friendly GPU, the GTX 1650, in India. It comes with a starting price of Rs 12,999 in the country. This has been announced worldwide with a price label of $149 in the US.