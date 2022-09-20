Nvidia on Tuesday made the RTX 40-series official at its live launch event. Just as rumored, the company has launched the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 GPUs in the market. Both come with insane power and beat their predecessors by a huge margin.

Nvidia RTX 4090, RTX 4080 architecture, specifications

The Nvidia RTX 40-series GPUs come in the new Ada Lovelace generation and are claimed to be 50 percent faster than the Ampere generation. The top-of-the-line card, RTX 4090 comes with a 24GB of GDDR6X VRAM and is said to be 4x faster than the RTX 3090 Ti.

It comes with 16,384 CUDA Cores and has a base clock speed of 2.23GHz. The card can be overclocked to a max of 2.52GHz. It has 1,321 Tensor-TFLOPs, 191 RT-TFLOPs, and 83 Shader-TFLOPs.

Just for a comparison, the RTX 3090 Ti has 10,752 CUDA Cores and a boost clock of 1.86GHz. Interestingly, despite the performance it’s claimed to offer, it won’t take too much power. The new RTX 4090 will consume the same power as the predecessor generation, which is not a lot. Nvidia, however, has given out the figures and it recommends using a minimum of 850W of power supply.

Coming to the RTX 4080, the new GPU comes with two VRAM options. Buyers will get an option to choose from 12GB or 16GB of GDDR6X VRAM. However, both have different internals inside.

The 12GB RTX 4080 GPU has 7,680 CUDA Cores and a base clock speed of 2.31GHz. It has a boost clock speed of 2.61GHz. The card has 639 Tensor-TFLOPs, 92 RT-TFLOPs, and 40 Shader-TFLOPs.

On the other hand, the 16GB RTX 4080 GPU has 9,728 CUDA Cores, a base clock speed of 2.21GHz, and a boost clock speed of 2.51GHz. It has 780 Tensor-TFLOPs, 112 RT-TFLOPs, and 49 Shader-TFLOPs of power. Nvidia recommends using a 700W power supply with the 12GB model and a 750W power supply with the 16GB model.

Other than this, the cards come with an optimized Dual Axial Flow Through System. The design of the Founders Edition card is also improved with more curves on the edges. The 40-series cards support the PCIe Gen-5 16-pin connector. There are also some improvements in Ray Tracking and the cards have DLSS 3.0 (Deep Learning Super Sampling) support.

Nvidia RTX 4090, RTX 4080 price and availability

The Nvidia RTX 4090 is priced at $1,599 (roughly Rs 1,27,483) and will be available starting in October. On the other hand, the RTX 4080 costs $899 (roughly Rs 71,674) for the 12GB VRAM variant and $1,199 (roughly Rs 95,647) for the 16GB VRAM variant and will be available from November. Initially, only the Founders Edition will be available, however, we should see GPUs from third-party brands like Gigabyte, Asus, Zotac, and others later this year.

Unfortunately, EVGA won’t be selling RTX GPUs as the brand quit business with the chip maker recently.

The availability of the new cards in India isn’t revealed yet. However, we will likely see the cards in the country later this year.