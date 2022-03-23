comscore Nvidia RTX professional GPUs announced at GTC 2022: Here are the details
Nvidia RTX professional GPUs announced at GTC 2022: Here are the details

Nvidia announces seven new Nvidia Ampere architecture GPUs for laptops and desktops at Game Developers Conference (GTC) 2022.

Game Developers Conference (GTC) 2022 is back, and Nvidia took to the stage to announce an array of RTX GPUs. The tech company at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco introduced seven new Nvidia Ampere architecture GPUs for laptops and desktops. The new series include Nvidia RTX A5500, RTX A500, RTX A1000, RTX A2000 8GB, RTX A3000 12GB and RTX A4500. Also Read - NVIDIA partners with Jaguar Land Rover to build AI-based smart cars

Nvidia RTX A-series GPUs availability

The new Nvidia RTX A5500 desktop GPUs are already available via select channel partners from March 23 and will release through global system builders from Q2. Also Read - No, Nvidia is not acquiring ARM now

Also Read - Explained: What is a supercomputer and where is it used?

The new NVIDIA RTX laptop GPUs will be available in mobile workstations from global manufacturers including Acer, ASUS, BOXX Technologies, Dell Technologies, HP, Lenovo, and MSI.

Nvidia RTX A-series GPUs specs

Nvidia RTX A5500 GPU for desktop feature a combination of latest generation RT cores, Tensor Cores, and CUDA cores with 24GB of memory. The GPU comes with ray-tracing making it 2x faster than the previous iteration. Motion blur rendering performance is amped by up to 9x as per the company.

The GPU also gets the latest Nvidia Ampere architecture including second-gen RT cores, third-gen Tensor Cores, CUDA Cores, Up to 48GB of GPU memory – 24GB of GDDR6 memory with ECC (error correction code), expandable up to 48GB using NVIDIA NVLink to connect two GPUs, and PCIe Gen 4.

As for the Nvidia laptop GPUs get the latest RTX and Max-Q technology and will be incorporated in thin and light laptops. The A2000 8GB, RTX A3000 12GB, and RTX A4500 get 2x the memory of their previous-gen counterparts to function with larger models, and multi-app workflows.

  • Published Date: March 23, 2022 3:11 PM IST

Best Sellers