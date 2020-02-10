comscore Nvidia to skip MWC 2020 because of Coronavirus | BGR India
Nvidia to skip MWC 2020 because of Coronavirus: Report

Nvidia was a major sponsor of the conference. It partnered with the GSMA conference organizing body to host 10 sessions and round-tables around AI. It is not the first company to skip the upcoming MWC 2020.

Nvidia MWC 2020 Barcelona

Graphics giant Nvidia has announced that it is not sending its employees to the Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona. The company took this decision due to the public health risks around the coronavirus. Nvidia was a major sponsor of the conference. It partnered with the GSMA conference organizing body to host 10 sessions and round-tables around AI, as per The Verge. “Given public health risks around the coronavirus, ensuring the safety of our colleagues, partners and customers are our highest concern. We have been looking forward to sharing our work in AI, 5G and vRAN with the industry, we regret not attending, but believe this is the right decision.” the company said.

Nvidia not the only one to skip MWC 2020; details

This comes after South Korean company LG electronics and the Swedish telecommunication giant Ericsson announced to skip the conference. With the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus showing no signs of slowing down others may soon follow suit. Ericsson has already taken a number of precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of its employees. In addition, the company wants to minimize the impact on its operations. “After an extensive internal risk assessment, Ericsson decided to take further precautionary measures by withdrawing,” it revealed in a statement.

Watch: Realme C3 Review

Ericsson said as one of the largest exhibitors, it has thousands of visitors in its hall each day. Even if the risk is low, the company cannot guarantee the health and safety of its employees and visitors. Ericsson will take the demos and content created for the MWC Barcelona to customers in local events called “Ericsson Unboxed”. LG Electronics revealed that with the safety of its employees, partners and customers foremost in mind, it will skip MWC. “LG has decided to withdraw from exhibiting and participating in MWC 2020 later this month in Barcelona, Spain”.

GSMA said that it is monitoring and assessing the potential impact of the coronavirus on its events held annually. The company holds its events in Barcelona, Shanghai and Los Angeles along with the Mobile 360 Series of regional conferences. After report of ZTE cancelling a press conference, the company clarified that it will still have booth space. ZTE went to state that its participation in the event will go “as planned”.

With inputs from IANS.

