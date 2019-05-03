comscore
  • Odisha cyclone Fani: Here's how Vodafone Idea and Airtel are helping users
Odisha cyclone Fani: Here's how Vodafone Idea and Airtel are helping users

Odisha cyclonic storm Fani has hit telecom services. To manage everything properly at the time of emergency, Vodafone Idea has reportedly ensured sufficient fuel supply to its sites across all locations and stocking at strategic locations.

  Published: May 3, 2019 5:06 PM IST
Severe cyclonic storm Fani, which is wreaking havoc in Odisha with wind speed touching nearly 200kmph, has hit telecom services. Though Vodafone recently said that the telecom company has taken all necessary precautions to face cyclone Fani in Odisha. To manage everything properly at the time of emergency, Vodafone Idea has reportedly ensured sufficient fuel supply to its sites across all locations and stocking at strategic locations.

“Vodafone Idea is strongly committed to providing seamless connectivity to people, especially at times of emergency. We have taken all necessary precautions to face cyclone Fani. Mobile DGs, critical equipment spares and vehicles have been arranged and kept ready at key locations,” the telecom company said.

Furthermore, those in need or in case of an emergency can immediately contact on 1938 helpline number. Vodafone Idea has also activated free SMS for VIL customers. Vodafone is not done yet, it is also offering needy users a loan of Rs 5 or Rs 10 in case its subscribers exhaust their balance during an emergency.

“Vodafone Idea teams have been prepared to manage any emergency situation and network monitoring is being done through 24×7 War Rooms set up at VIL and vendor offices. We are working closely with other network providers (for ICR), partners and Government agencies to ensure stable telecom connectivity during the cyclone to let people stay connected with their loved ones,” the telecom company said.

While the telecom services are likely to be hit by the severe cyclonic storm Fani, Bharti Airtel has also taken some precautions to help users in these type of situation. Teleanalysis reported that “War rooms with dedicated teams have been established in the state/circle offices to monitor the impact of operations and coordinate quick recovery,” an Airtel spokesperson said. “These war rooms are also coordinating with Government Authorities such as NDMA.”

“Additional resources planned for affected clusters including manpower for network operations, equipment, fuel and vehicles,” Airtel’s spokesperson further added. The telecom company has also made a provision to provide its subscribers with free SMS in three affected states for as many as five days. Besides, “emergency Intra Circle Roaming is being opened with other operators,” the firm stated.

  • Published Date: May 3, 2019 5:06 PM IST

